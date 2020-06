Tiger Shroff की बहन ने खुलेआम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ किया लिपलॉक, वायरल हुई तस्वीर

View this post on Instagram

Stay close to people who feel like sunshine: @divrikhyephotography. 💛✨ #Repost @divrikhyephotography with @make_repost ・・・ Dazzle 🍁 This was one of the most dichotomously relaxing yet exciting projects I’ve been lucky enough to do. @kishushroff I know I don’t say this often enough, but thank you for believing in me every single time. It really means a lot! & it’s always so joyous and effortless to shoot you... Thank you to the entire team who helped in making this story happen & last @foresthillstala for making our stay so comfortable! ✨ Styling: @sumeet.gade HMU: @vdesign_love Assisted by: @sachit_chainani 💙