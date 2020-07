Vidyut Jammwal की बेस्ट फ्रेंड Adah Sharma ने भी नेपोटिज्म पर किया तगड़ा वार, स्टारकिड ना होने के गिनाए अनगिनत फायदे

View this post on Instagram

The Benefits of NOT being a star kid : in Allllll my interviews im asked my take on Nepotism and Star Kids...we are always talking about the struggle ,but here are some perks of being a non star kid . 1)Getting the opportunity to stand in long audition lines leading to long toned legs . 2)Getting free bonus acting classes with real life experience of a rollercoaster of emotions like rejection and dejection . 3)A chance to do a big banner film and yet be invisible on the poster ! No name also full incognito! . 4)To not be included in promotions of a film . so you can practice sulking and crying expressions at home(tab Hasee toh nahi aae 😜) . Look at star kid cat Radha Sharma @adah_ki_radha ...she had to lose 10 kgs ,it's only been a year since she's born and she has to deal with all this fame uffffff! The Struggle is Reel, Really !🙃🙃 . p.s.I don't have a God Father but I think God is on my side ♥️ I got to do horror,action,romance,drama,comedy all in one film,my debut 1920 #100yearsofAdahsharma #1920to2020