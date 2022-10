आमिर खान ने पहले कहा- 'शाहरुख मेरे पैर चाट रहा है', फिर किंग खान के घर पहुंच गए एक्टर

Throwback: Aamir khan and Shahrukh Khan at press conference between producers and distributors in Mumbai, 2009. pic.twitter.com/zZ3FOQntD9

Once Aamir wrote in his blog - I'm sitting under a tree & Shahrukh is licking my feet & i'm feeding him biscuits..Shahrukh is my dog's name😂— All Fried! (@alfrdjsph) April 11, 2017