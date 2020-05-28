Zoa Morani ने कोरोना की जंग जीत लेने के बाद प्लाजमा डोनेट कर बचाई एक पेशेंट की जान, फिर किया ये सरहानीय काम

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 28 May 2020, 02:46 PM IST
Zoa Morani ने कोरोना की जंग जीत लेने के बाद प्लाजमा डोनेट कर बचाई एक पेशेंट की जान, फिर किया ये सरहानीय काम
  • जोया मोरानी(Zoa Morani) ने दूसरी बार किया प्लाज्मा डोनेशन(Plasma donation)
  • जोया मोरानी (Zoa Morani) ने अस्पताल की एक तस्वीर शेयर

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना (coronavirus) के कहर से भले ही बॉलीवुड के सितारों नें अपने आप को सुरक्षित रखने की भरपूर कोशिश की हो, लेकिन इसके बाद भी कुछ सेलेब्स इसके कहर से बच नही पाए है। उन्हीं में से एक प्रोड्यूसर करीम मोरानी(producer Karim Morani ) की बेटी व अभिनेत्री जोया मोरानी (Zoa Morani) भी इससे महामारी से संक्रमित हो चुकी हैं।

अब वो कोरोना को मात देकर अपने घरों में क्वारंटीन हैं। लेकिन अभिनेत्री जोया मोरानी ने दूसरे लोगों को इस महामारी से बचाने के लिए बड़ा ही सरहानीय काम कर रही है। बुधवार को मुंबई के नायर अस्पताल में कोविड-19 अनुसंधान और उपचार के लिए उन्होंने दूसरी बार अपना प्लाज्मा दान किया है।

इस महीने की शुरुआत में कोरोना का जगं जीत चुकी अभिनेत्री जोया ने उसी अस्पताल में कोविड-19 उपचार के लिए प्लाज्मा थेरेपी ट्रायल(Plasma therapy trial) के लिए अपना रक्त दान(Blood donation) किया, जहां पहली बार किया था।

अभिनेत्री ने अस्पताल में रहकर इस मौके की एक तस्वीर ट्वीट पर शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, "प्लाज्मा डोनेशन राउंड-2. पिछली बार इस कार्य ने एक मरीज को आईसीयू से बाहर निकालने में मदद की थी। हर डॉक्टर भी यही संदेश दे रहे है कि, 'उम्मीद है कि सभी स्वस्थ हो चुके कोविड रोगी बाहर आकर अपना रक्त दान करेंगे, आप किसी की मदद करने में सक्षम हो सकते हैं'।"

Thank you @satyajeetdubey for nominating me 💛🧡 I am Vijaya’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @saloni_batra_ @giselli_monteiro @varundvn @padminikolhapure @shraddhakapoor @priyaankksharma @abhimanyud @ananyapanday @iamsanjeeda @soorajpancholi @siddhanthkapoor @jimsarbhforreal @ankurratheeofficial @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda @itsvijayvarma @harshvardhanrane to lend their voices and help out too #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness

बता दे कि जोया, उनकी बहन शाजा और उनके पिता करीम मोरानी बॉलीवुड में सबसे पहले कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने वाले सेलिब्रिटी थे. हालांकि उन्होंने जल्द ही रीकवर कर लिया था और अब सभी स्वस्थ्य हैं।

