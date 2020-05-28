Zoa Morani ने कोरोना की जंग जीत लेने के बाद प्लाजमा डोनेट कर बचाई एक पेशेंट की जान, फिर किया ये सरहानीय काम

View this post on Instagram

Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works 🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today ☺️