नहीं रहे पाकिस्तानी अंपायर असद रऊफ, कार्डियक अरेस्ट के चलते हुआ निधन

Shocking Asad Rauf aged 66 years has passed away, a sequel to sudden cardiac arrest. Ex NBP & PNSC first class player who played 71 FC & 40 List A matches. He was an ICC Elite panel umpire. He saw the lows but sustained all pressures.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un pic.twitter.com/P0NZ2BNNoq