Asia Cup 2022: T-20 में विराट कोहली ने पूरे किए 100 इंटरनेशनल मुकाबले

🗣️ "I didn't touch my bat for a month for the first time in my life" - @imVkohli



Watch #TeamIndia's 🌟 batsman reflect on his break from 🏏 in a special episode of Virat: Heart To Heart



Tonight after the post-match show on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#KingKohli | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/zaRcgADmYf