WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ यह मशहूर सिंगर बिखेरेंगी जलवा, जानें कितने बजे शुरू होगी ओपनिंग सेरेमनी

When cricket meets music 😇



Get ready to mesmerize your soul with the one and only 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻 𝗞𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗮 at the #TATAWPL mid-innings show on 14th Feb 🥳 🎶#GGvRCB | @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/xzSjCKUHOi