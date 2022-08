17 साल बाद इंग्लैंड करेगी पाकिस्तान का दौरा, खेलेगी 7 टी20 और तीन टेस्ट मैच

🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬



📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢



Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx