Virat Kohli पर लगाए जा रहे 'फेक फील्डिंग' के आरोप पर Harsha Bhogle ने किया विराट का बचाव, जानिए क्या कहा

On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn't, the batters didn't and we didn't either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2022

I don't think anyone can complain about the ground being wet. Shakib was right when he said it should favour the batting side. The umpires and curators have to keep the game going till it is not possible to do so. And they handled it very well so that minimum time was lost— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2022

So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don't look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it....when we search for excuses, we don't grow.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2022

इस विवाद के सोशल मीडिया पर तूल पकड़ने के बाद हर्षा भोगले ने इस मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी और विराट का बचाव भी। हर्षा ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर इस बारे में 3 ट्वीट्स किए। हर्षा ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, "फेक फील्डिंग की घटना पर सच तो यह है कि किसी ने इसे नहीं देखा। न ही अम्पायर्स ने, न ही बल्लेबाज़ो ने और न ही हमने। कानून 41.5 में फेक फील्डिंग के मामले में पेनल्टी का प्रावधान है (पर अंपायर को फिर भी इसकी व्याख्या इस प्रकार करनी है) लेकिन किसी ने इसे नहीं देखा। तो तुम क्या करते हो!"हर्षा ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "मुझे नहीं लगता कि कोई मैदान गीले होने की शिकायत कर सकता है। शाकिब सही थे जब उन्होंने कहा कि इससे बल्लेबाज़ी को मदद मिलनी चाहिए। अम्पायर्स और क्यूरेटर्स को खेल को तब तक जारी रखना चाहिए जब तक कि ऐसा करना संभव न हो। और उन्होंने इसे बहुत अच्छी तरह से संभाला ताकि कम से कम समय बर्बाद हो।"हर्षा ने अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "इसलिए बांग्लादेश में मेरे दोस्तों के लिए, कृपया फेक फील्डिंग या गीली परिस्थितियों को टारगेट तक न पहुंचने के कारण के रूप में न देखें। अगर कोई बल्लेबाज़ अंत तक टिका होता तो बांग्लादेश जीत सकता था। हम सब इसके दोषी हैं....जब हम बहाने ढूंढते हैं, तो हम विकास नहीं करते हैं।"



