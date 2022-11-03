scriptHarsha Bhogle clears up air on fake fielding allegation on Virat Kohli | Virat Kohli पर लगाए जा रहे 'फेक फील्डिंग' के आरोप पर Harsha Bhogle ने किया विराट का बचाव, जानिए क्या कहा | Patrika News
Home / Sports / Cricket

Virat Kohli पर लगाए जा रहे 'फेक फील्डिंग' के आरोप पर Harsha Bhogle ने किया विराट का बचाव, जानिए क्या कहा

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Nov 03, 2022 03:05:58 pm

Submitted by:

Tanay Mishra

भारत ने बांग्लादेश को बुधवार 2 नवंबर को टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में खेले गए मैच में 5 रन से हरा दिया। पर इस मैच में बांग्लादेशी विकेटकीपर नुरुल हसन ने विराट कोहली पर 'फेक फील्डिंग' का आरोप लगाया है। इस विवाद पर हर्षा भोगले ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। क्या कहा हर्षा ने? आइए जानते हैं।

virat_kohli_and_harsha_bhogle.jpg
harsha Bhogle defends Virat Kohli

टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) 2022 में भारत (India) ने बांग्लादेश (Bangladesh) को बुधवार 2 नवंबर को हुए मैच में रोमांचक तरीके से हराते हुए 5 रन से जीत दर्ज की। पर इस मैच में एक विवाद ने भी जन्म लिया। मैच के बाद बांग्लादेशी विकेटकीपर नुरुल हसन ने विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) पर 'फेक फील्डिंग' का बड़ा आरोप लगाया है। दरअसल बांग्लादेश की पारी के दौरान 7वें ओवर में अक्षर पटेल की गेंद पर ऑफ साइड में शॉट खेलने के बाद बल्लेबाज़ लिटन दास ने भागकर रन लिया था। तब अर्शदीप सिंह ने फील्डिंग करते हुए गेंद को थ्रो किया था। इसी दौरान पॉइंट पर खड़े विराट कोहली के पास से भी गेंद निकली, पर कोहली ने उसे पकड़ा नहीं, पर थ्रो करने जैसा एक्शन किया था। हालांकि उस समय इस बारे में किसी ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी, पर मैच के बाद नुरुल के इस विषय पर सवाल उठाने के बाद इस विवाद ने सोशल मीडिया पर तूल पकड़ लिया है।


यह भी पढ़ें

T20 World Cup 2022: हार के बाद इस बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी ने लगाया Virat Kohli पर बड़ा आरोप, जानिए क्या

हर्षा भोगले ने किया विराट का बचाव

इस विवाद के सोशल मीडिया पर तूल पकड़ने के बाद हर्षा भोगले ने इस मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी और विराट का बचाव भी। हर्षा ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर इस बारे में 3 ट्वीट्स किए। हर्षा ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, "फेक फील्डिंग की घटना पर सच तो यह है कि किसी ने इसे नहीं देखा। न ही अम्पायर्स ने, न ही बल्लेबाज़ो ने और न ही हमने। कानून 41.5 में फेक फील्डिंग के मामले में पेनल्टी का प्रावधान है (पर अंपायर को फिर भी इसकी व्याख्या इस प्रकार करनी है) लेकिन किसी ने इसे नहीं देखा। तो तुम क्या करते हो!"

हर्षा ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "मुझे नहीं लगता कि कोई मैदान गीले होने की शिकायत कर सकता है। शाकिब सही थे जब उन्होंने कहा कि इससे बल्लेबाज़ी को मदद मिलनी चाहिए। अम्पायर्स और क्यूरेटर्स को खेल को तब तक जारी रखना चाहिए जब तक कि ऐसा करना संभव न हो। और उन्होंने इसे बहुत अच्छी तरह से संभाला ताकि कम से कम समय बर्बाद हो।"

हर्षा ने अपने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "इसलिए बांग्लादेश में मेरे दोस्तों के लिए, कृपया फेक फील्डिंग या गीली परिस्थितियों को टारगेट तक न पहुंचने के कारण के रूप में न देखें। अगर कोई बल्लेबाज़ अंत तक टिका होता तो बांग्लादेश जीत सकता था। हम सब इसके दोषी हैं....जब हम बहाने ढूंढते हैं, तो हम विकास नहीं करते हैं।"


यह भी पढ़ें

IND vs BAN: मैच से पहले शाकिब का बयान, बाद में सहवाग का पलटवार

सम्बधित खबरे

Virat Kohli 2.0: कोहली की 'विराट' वापसी
SA vs PAK: शादाब खान का ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन, बारिश से वधित मैच में पाकिस्तान ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 33 रन से हराया
"बाहर निकला तो स्टंप उड़ा देगा", जानिए क्यों कहा Rohit Sharma ने ऐसा

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
8 लाख रुपए की सुपारी देकर शिक्षक पिता ने अपने इकलौते बेटे की करवाई हत्या, मां भी साजिश में थी शामिल
2
ICC T20 Rankings : सूर्यकुमार बने दुनिया के नंबर 1 बल्लेबाज, पाकिस्तान के रिजवान से छीना ताज
3
भारत में मिली सोने की खदान, वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान
4
चार बहनों के इकलौते भाई की करंट से मौत, सात माह पहले हुई थी शादी
5
IND vs BAN: लिटिन दास के तूफानी अर्धशतक के बावजूद भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 5 रन से हराया
6
हर्षा भोगले की चेतावनी, बोले- आज पाकिस्तान जीता तो भारत का सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचना मुश्किल
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

'नफरत फैलाने और लोगों को गुमराह करने में लगे हैं इमरान खान, इसलिए मैंने मारी गोली', हमलावर का कबूलनामाजम्मू कश्मीर में फिर बाहरी लोगों पर हमला, आतंकियों ने बिहार और नेपाल के दो मजदूरों को मारी गोलीहिमाचल में अरविंद केजरीवाल की रैली में हंगामा, दिल्ली CM के सामने लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे, बीच में छोड़ना पड़ा भाषणHimachal Election: ADR रिपोर्ट में दावा, हिमाचल के 226 उम्मीदवार करोड़पति, 23% प्रत्याशियों पर आपराधिक मामलेपाकिस्तान और चीन में समझौता, द्विपक्षीय ट्रेड में चीनी मुद्रा युआन को देंगे बढ़ावाSA vs PAK: शादाब खान का ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन, बारिश से वधित मैच में पाकिस्तान ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 33 रन से हरायाPakistan: पूर्व PM पर जानलेवा हमला, दोनों पैरों में गोली लगने के बाद इमरान खान का पहला बयान- अल्‍लाह ने मुझे नई जिंदगी दीGujarat Election 2022 Date: गुजरात में दो चरणों में 1 और 5 दिसंबर को वोटिंग, 8 को परिणाम, 3,24,422 नए मतदाता पहली बार डालेंगे वोट
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.