T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में कौन कितने पॉइंट्स के साथ किस पोजीशन पर है, देखें यहां

T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: टी 20 विश्व कप 2022 की पॉइंट टेबल यहां देखें , जिसमें खेले गए मैचों की डिटेल टैली, जीते गए मैच, हारे हुए मैच, मैच टाई, नेट आर रन-रेट और बहुत कुछ शामिल हैं। टी20 विश्व कप 2022 क्वालिफायर के साथ 16 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुआ और टूर्नामेंट 22 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा। फाइनल 13 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा। ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Match Timings, Venue Details, Upcoming Cricket Matches और ताजा नतीजे जानने के लिए बने रहें Patrika.Com के साथ -

Updated: October 19, 2022 08:56:45 pm

ICC t20 world cup 2022 Points Table: ग्रुप 1 और ग्रुप 2 में छह-छह टीमें ख़िताब की दौड़ में शामिल होंगी और प्रत्येक ग्रुप से शीर्ष दो टीमें सेमीफाइनल खेलेंगी। इसके अलावा, ग्रुप ए और ग्रुप बी में चार-चार टीमें क्वालीफायर में खेलेंगी, जिनमें से चार ग्रुप 1 और 2 के लिए क्वालीफाई करेंगी। टी 20 विश्व कप 2022 की पॉइंट टेबल यहां देखें , जिसमें खेले गए मैचों की डिटेल टैली, जीते गए मैच, हारे हुए मैच, मैच टाई, नेट आर रन-रेट और बहुत कुछ शामिल हैं। टी20 विश्व कप 2022 क्वालिफायर के साथ 16 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुआ और टूर्नामेंट 22 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा। फाइनल 13 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा।
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
ROUND 1 : Group A

No. TEAMS PLAY WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS
1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 0 +0.149 4
2 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 +1.277 2
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 +0.600 2
4 UAE 2 0 2 0 0 -2.028 0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
ROUND 2 : Group B

No. TEAMS PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 +0.759 2
2 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 0 0.000 2
3 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 -0.275 2
4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 0 -0.468 2
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
SUPER 12 : GROUP 1

NO TEAMS PLAY WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 Afganistan 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
3 England 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
SUPER 12 : GROUP 2

No. TEAM PLAY WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS
1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
2 India 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
3 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
epatrikaGet the daily edition

