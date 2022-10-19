T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में कौन कितने पॉइंट्स के साथ किस पोजीशन पर है, देखें यहां

ROUND 1 : Group A
|No.
|TEAMS
|PLAY
|WON
|LOST
| N/R
|TIED
|Net RR
| POINTS
|1
| Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|+0.149
|4
|2
| Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1.277
|2
|3
| Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.600
|2
|4
| UAE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.028
|0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
ROUND 2 : Group B
|No.
|TEAMS
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.759
|2
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.000
|2
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.275
|2
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.468
|2
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
SUPER 12 : GROUP 1
|NO
|TEAMS
|PLAY
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|Afganistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|3
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table
SUPER 12 : GROUP 2
|No.
|TEAM
|PLAY
|WON
|LOST
|N/R
|TIED
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table