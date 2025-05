LSG vs RCB Highlights: आईपीएल में बेंगलुरु ने रचा इतिहास, लखनऊ को हराकर लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, क्वालीफायर भी कन्फर्म

#JiteshSharma finishes it in style! 💥



RCB pull off their highest ever run chase and seal a well-deserved Top 2 spot in the #IPLPlayoffs! #IPLPlayoffs 👉 Qualifier 1 | #PBKSvRCB | Thu, May 29 | 6 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JROTiCdvn0