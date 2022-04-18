केएल राहुल के 30वें जन्मदिन पर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने खास अंदाज में ट्विटर पर दी बधाई, युवराज सिंह ने अपलोड की मजेदार फोटो

भारतीय क्रिकेट केएल राहुल आज अपना 30वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। देखिए सोशल मीडिया पर दिग्गजों ने किस अंदाज में उन्हें बधाई दी।
Updated: April 18, 2022 03:31:15 pm
(हैप्पी बथर्ड ब्रो, तुम्हारी सफलता और खुशी के लिए हमेशा बधाई।)
Happy Birthday bro @klrahul11 🥳 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always 🤗 #HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/YdJSNiLjWP— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 18, 2022
(हैप्पी बर्थडे सन। ये साल खास रहे।)
Wishing you a very happy birthday son!!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 18, 2022
Hope you have the best day and a solid year ahead!! Cheers🎂🎂 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/Qj9NvUsiA9
(हैप्पी बर्थड स्किपर। बहुत बहुत बधाई।)
Happy birthday skip @klrahul11 .More life and more blessings. 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/umMjMiwC0s— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 18, 2022
(जन्मदिन की बधाई बॉबी।)
Wishing you a very happy birthday Bobby!— DK (@DineshKarthik) April 18, 2022
See you tomorrow 🤗😉 pic.twitter.com/Zx0wp0gUSp
(जन्मदिन की बधाई केएल।)
Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game 🤗 pic.twitter.com/N9FfrRIGkX— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 18, 2022
(हमारे कप्तान साहब को जन्मदिन की बधाई।)
Humaare kaptaan sahaab ko janam din mubaarak!— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2022
Drop a 🎂 to wish our Super Captain!#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #lsg #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh #LSG2022 pic.twitter.com/P20kEjiP50
(युवराज सिंग ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर केएल राहुल को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी।)
Yuvraj Singh's Instagram story on KL Rahul's birthday pic.twitter.com/owVtR9g0Vz— StumpMic Cricket (@stumpmic_) April 18, 2022
(हैप्पी बर्थडे राहुल।)
Happy Birthday Rahul forever Rcbian @klrahul11 #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/RBDYzbY954— Siddardh (@Siddard87859749) April 18, 2022
