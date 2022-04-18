scripttwitter reactions kl rahul 30th birthday | केएल राहुल के 30वें जन्मदिन पर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने खास अंदाज में ट्विटर पर दी बधाई, युवराज सिंह ने अपलोड की मजेदार फोटो | Patrika News

केएल राहुल के 30वें जन्मदिन पर भारतीय क्रिकेटरों ने खास अंदाज में ट्विटर पर दी बधाई, युवराज सिंह ने अपलोड की मजेदार फोटो

भारतीय क्रिकेट केएल राहुल आज अपना 30वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। देखिए सोशल मीडिया पर दिग्गजों ने किस अंदाज में उन्हें बधाई दी।

Updated: April 18, 2022 03:31:15 pm

भारतीय क्रिकेट के सबसे बड़े स्टार केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) आज अपना 30वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। राहुल इस समय आईपीएल में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के कप्तान भी है। पूरी दुनिया राहुल को उनके जन्मदिन पर खास अंदाज में बधाई दे रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस कई तरह की पोस्ट डालकर उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं। भारत के दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए राहुल को बधाई दी।

twitter reactions kl rahul 30th birthday
केएल राहुल को जन्मदिन की बधाई
आपको बता दें राहुल ने 8 साल पहले मेलबर्न टेस्ट से अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद वो कई बार टीम से अंदर-बाहर होते रहे लेकिन अब वो भारतीय टीम के तीनों फॉर्मेट में अहम खिलाड़ी बन गए है। राहुल इस समय भारतीय टीम क उपकप्तान भी है। राहुल इस समय IPL 2022 में भी जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने 100वें मुकाबले में सेंचुरी बनाई थी। ये उपलब्धि इससे पहले कोई हासिल नहीं कर पाया था। राहुल के अगुवाई में लखनऊ की टीम इस बार जीत की प्रबल दावेदार भी मानी जा रही है। राहुल को उनके जन्मदिन पर युवराज सिंह, सुरेश रैना, दिनेश कार्तिक जैसे दिग्गजों ने बधाई दी। तेज गेंदबाज ईशांत शर्मा ने भी काफी मजेदार ट्वीट किया।
(हैप्पी बथर्ड ब्रो, तुम्हारी सफलता और खुशी के लिए हमेशा बधाई।)
(हैप्पी बर्थडे सन। ये साल खास रहे।)
(हैप्पी बर्थड स्किपर। बहुत बहुत बधाई।)
(जन्मदिन की बधाई बॉबी।)
(जन्मदिन की बधाई केएल।)
(हमारे कप्तान साहब को जन्मदिन की बधाई।)
(युवराज सिंग ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर केएल राहुल को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी।)
(हैप्पी बर्थडे राहुल।)
