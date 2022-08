बिहारः गोपालगंज में नाबालिग से गैंगरेप केस में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दरिंदगी के बाद दबंगों ने वीडियो भी किया था वायरल

Bihar | A 13-yr-old girl was gang-raped in Gopalganj; two accused arrested so far.



SDPO Naresh Kumar says, "On Aug 24, a minor girl was gang-raped under Bhore PS area. FIR registered. 164 statement of the girl is being recorded. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused." pic.twitter.com/ElIvN2n0B1