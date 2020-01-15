Learn English: जानिए अंग्रेजी भाषा के नए शब्द और बोलिए शानदार इंग्लिश

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे।

Sunil Sharma

January, 1501:45 PM

Learn English: जानिए अंग्रेजी भाषा के नए शब्द और बोलिए शानदार इंग्लिश
How to learn english tips in hindi

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

ये भी पढ़ेः झूठे बर्तन मांज जुटाए थे फीस के पैसे, फिर बदली तकदीर और बने अरबपति, जाने कहानी

ये भी पढ़ेः 5 कहानियां, जो हमेशा के लिए बदल देंगी आपकी लाइफ, बनाएंगी कामयाब

To hatch out
शिशु पक्षी, कीट या पशु का अंडों को तोडक़र बाहर निकलना
(On their trip to the local zoo last week, the school children curiously watched the eggs hatching out.)

To pounce on somebody or something
किसी के द्वारा कहे और किए गए कार्यों का तुरंत लाभ लेना
(When the central government decided to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, the opposition parties took no time to pounce on it.)

To fall for somebody
किसी के प्यार में पडऩा
(She took admission in the computer course only last month and very shortly fell for a pretty smart boy in her college.)

To post something up
किसी दीवार पर सूचना के लिए नोटिस चिपकाना
(The college authorities had posted up the results of the successful candidates on the notice board only last week.)

To haul somebody up
कोर्ट में हाजिर करना
(The last week's bank robbery criminals were hauled up before the court by the city police.)

To fall to doing something
किसी काम को शुरू करना
(When the examinations approached very near, the students ultimately fell to making a host of plans.)

To huddle around
ठंड या भय के कारण लोगों का एक साथ करीब होकर बैठना
(The poor people in rural areas spend the nights huddling around bonfires in the winter season.)

To prey upon something
दूसरे पक्षी या जानवर को भोजन के लिए मारना
(It is the law of nature that big fish usually prey upon small fish and other insects.)

Education education news in hindi education tips in hindi english how to learn english learn english
Show More
सुनील शर्मा Desk
और पढ़े

related story

Exam Guide: इस टेस्ट से चेक करें अपने GK एग्जाम की तैयारी
Exam Guide: इस टेस्ट से चेक करें अपने GK एग्जाम की तैयारी
RBSE Board Exam: बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले होंगे तीन प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम
RBSE Board Exam: बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले होंगे तीन प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम
Interview Questions: इंटरव्यू में पूछे जाते हैं GK के ये सवाल, जानें इनके उत्तर
Interview Questions: इंटरव्यू में पूछे जाते हैं GK के ये सवाल, जानें इनके उत्तर
अब युवा एग्रीकल्चर सीख कर भी बना सकेंगे कॅरियर

अब युवा एग्रीकल्चर सीख कर भी बना सकेंगे कॅरियर
Students benefit: मप्र के विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों में 30 जनवरी को सरकार देगी ये सौगात
Students benefit: मप्र के विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों में 30 जनवरी को सरकार देगी ये सौगात
इस राज्य में शुरू हुई E-Learning, इन स्टूडेंट्स को होगा फायदा
इस राज्य में शुरू हुई E-Learning, इन स्टूडेंट्स को होगा फायदा
CBSE Board की नई पहल, एग्जाम्स में होगा बड़ा बदलाव!
CBSE Board की नई पहल, एग्जाम्स में होगा बड़ा बदलाव!
RBSE Board Exam: बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले होंगे तीन प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम
RBSE Board Exam: बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले होंगे तीन प्री-बोर्ड एग्जाम

Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Education News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi

खबरें और लेख पढ़ने का आपका अनुभव बेहतर हो और आप तक आपकी पसंद का कंटेंट पहुंचे , यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हम अपनी वेबसाइट में कूकीज (Cookies) का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति (Privacy Policy ) और कूकीज नीति (Cookies Policy ) से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned