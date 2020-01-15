Learn English: जानिए अंग्रेजी भाषा के नए शब्द और बोलिए शानदार इंग्लिश

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To hatch out

शिशु पक्षी, कीट या पशु का अंडों को तोडक़र बाहर निकलना

(On their trip to the local zoo last week, the school children curiously watched the eggs hatching out.)

To pounce on somebody or something

किसी के द्वारा कहे और किए गए कार्यों का तुरंत लाभ लेना

(When the central government decided to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, the opposition parties took no time to pounce on it.)

To fall for somebody

किसी के प्यार में पडऩा

(She took admission in the computer course only last month and very shortly fell for a pretty smart boy in her college.)

To post something up

किसी दीवार पर सूचना के लिए नोटिस चिपकाना

(The college authorities had posted up the results of the successful candidates on the notice board only last week.)

To haul somebody up

कोर्ट में हाजिर करना

(The last week's bank robbery criminals were hauled up before the court by the city police.)

To fall to doing something

किसी काम को शुरू करना

(When the examinations approached very near, the students ultimately fell to making a host of plans.)

To huddle around

ठंड या भय के कारण लोगों का एक साथ करीब होकर बैठना

(The poor people in rural areas spend the nights huddling around bonfires in the winter season.)

To prey upon something

दूसरे पक्षी या जानवर को भोजन के लिए मारना

(It is the law of nature that big fish usually prey upon small fish and other insects.)