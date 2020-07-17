Learn English: ये शानदार Phrasal Verbs सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasal Verbs के बारे में पढ़ेगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To hang back

भय या घबराहट के कारण कुछ करने से रुक जाना

(This is the last opportunity for me to pass the Civil Services Examinations. I cannot afford to hang back now.)

To put somebody down

किसी की आलोचना करना और लज्जित महसूस कराना

(His father is a highly conceited person. He always puts his family and friends down.)

To carry somebody through something

कठिन स्थिति का सामना करने के लिए किसी की सहायता करना

(The exemplary courage and patience of my parents helped to carry me through the various crises in my life.)

To leap on something

किसी अवसर को शीघ्रता से स्वीकार करना

(He leapt on the opportunity of joining the cricket coaching institute opened recently in the city.)

To rush something out

किसी चीज को जल्दी उत्पादित करना

(When the new education policy came into force last month, the publishers rushed new books out in time.)

To scale something down

किसी चीज का आकार छोटा करना

(The various state governments have scaled down the projects of rural water supply due to acute shortage of funds.)