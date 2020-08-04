Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Oil" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Oil refinery

तेलशोधक कारखाना

(The oil refinery in Japan was delayed by the Govt.)

be no oil painting

आकर्षक नहीं होना

(She's no oil painting but she's got a lovely personality.)

oil rig

समुद्र से तेल निकालने का संयंत्र

(The oil rig of an international company in the Arabian sea has been destroyed by the Chinese missile.)

Oily skin

तैलीय त्वचा

(His oily skin makes him different from others.)

oilslick

समुद्र की सतह पर तेल की परत जो जहाज के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से बनती है

(Oil slick has endangered aquatic life in the Indian ocean.)

oil tanker

तेल का टैंकर

(The American oil tanker was hit by a Chinese missile causing huge oil slick.)

oil well

तेल का कुआं

(Saudi Arab has large number of oil wells.)

castor oil

अरंडी का तेल

(Castor oil is used especially as a medicine to help people pass the solid waste in their bowels out of the body.)

corn oil

मक्का से बना तेल

(Corn oil is often used for cooking in India.)

essential oil

सुगंधित तेल

(Lavender, peppermint and jasmine are essential oils which are widely available.)

fish oil

मछली से निकाला गया तेल

(Fish oil is good for health.)

crude oil

कच्चा तेल

(Crude oil from rocks underground in a natural state that has not yet been treated.)