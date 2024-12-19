NEET UG 2025 के लिए सिलेबस हुआ जारी, जानिये विषयों में किस यूनिट से पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल

यह खबर भी पढ़ें:– School Holiday Calendar 2025: अगले साल 2025 में इन तारीखों पर स्कूलों में रहेगी सरकारी छुट्टी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट NEET UG 2025: ये होगा केमिस्ट्री का सिलेबस

केमिस्ट्री के सिलेबस के बात करें तो कई सारे यूनिट से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। जिसमें Some basic concepts in chemistry, Atomic structure, Chemical bonding and molecular structure चैप्टर शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही Chemical thermodynamics, Solutions, Redox reactions and electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics शामिल है। वहीं Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, P-block, D- and F-block elements से भी सिलेबस में शामिल है। oordination compounds, Purification and characterization of organic compounds आर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री के विषय से पूछे जाएंगे। Some basic principles of organic chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, जैसे चैप्टर भी इस लिस्ट में शामिल है। Organic compounds containing oxygen, Organic compounds containing nitrogen के अलावा अंत में Biomolecules और Principles related to practical chemistry से भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं।

चैप्टर एक: Physics and measurement, चैप्टर दो : Kinematics, चैप्टर 3: Laws of motion, चैप्टर 4: Work, energy, and power, चैप्टर 5: Rotational motion चैप्टरों से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा चैप्टर 6: Gravitation, चैप्टर 7: Properties of solids and liquids, चैप्टर 8: Thermodynamics, चैप्टर 9: Kinetic theory of gases, चैप्टर 10: Oscillations and waves, चैप्टर 11: Electrostatics, चैप्टर 12: Current electricity भी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही इन चैप्टरों से भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। चैप्टर 13: Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, चैप्टर 14: Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, चैप्टर 15: Electromagnetic waves, चैप्टर 16: Optics, चैप्टर 17: Dual nature of matter and radiation, चैप्टर 18: Atoms and nuclei, चैप्टर 19: Electronic devices, चैप्टर 20: Experimental skills