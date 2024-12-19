scriptNEET UG 2025 के लिए सिलेबस हुआ जारी, जानिये विषयों में किस यूनिट से पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल | Syllabus for NEET UG 2025 released download NEET UG Syllabus from nmc.org.in | Patrika News
NEET UG 2025 के लिए सिलेबस हुआ जारी, जानिये विषयों में किस यूनिट से पूछे जा सकते हैं सवाल

NEET UG 2025: केमिस्ट्री के सिलेबस के बात करें तो कई सारे यूनिट से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। जिसमें Some basic…

नई दिल्लीDec 19, 2024 / 03:30 pm

Anurag Animesh

NEET UG 2025 को लेकर जरूरी अपडेट सामने आ गया है। National Medical Commission (NMC) ने NEET UG 2025 को लेकर सिलेबस जारी कर दिया है। NEET UG 2025 Syllabus NMC के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट nmc.org.in पर जारी कर दिया गया है। जो छात्र नेशनल एंट्रेंस कम एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट 2025 के लिए तैयारी कर रहे हैं, वो आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर पूरा सिलेबस डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस परीक्षा में मुख्यतः फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री और बायोलॉजी विषयों से सवाल पूछे जाते हैं।

NEET UG 2025: ये होगा केमिस्ट्री का सिलेबस


केमिस्ट्री के सिलेबस के बात करें तो कई सारे यूनिट से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। जिसमें Some basic concepts in chemistry, Atomic structure, Chemical bonding and molecular structure चैप्टर शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही Chemical thermodynamics, Solutions, Redox reactions and electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics शामिल है। वहीं Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, P-block, D- and F-block elements से भी सिलेबस में शामिल है। oordination compounds, Purification and characterization of organic compounds आर्गेनिक केमिस्ट्री के विषय से पूछे जाएंगे। Some basic principles of organic chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Organic compounds containing halogens, जैसे चैप्टर भी इस लिस्ट में शामिल है। Organic compounds containing oxygen, Organic compounds containing nitrogen के अलावा अंत में Biomolecules और Principles related to practical chemistry से भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं।
NEET UG 2025: फिजिक्स का सिलेबस


चैप्टर एक: Physics and measurement, चैप्टर दो : Kinematics, चैप्टर 3: Laws of motion, चैप्टर 4: Work, energy, and power, चैप्टर 5: Rotational motion चैप्टरों से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा चैप्टर 6: Gravitation, चैप्टर 7: Properties of solids and liquids, चैप्टर 8: Thermodynamics, चैप्टर 9: Kinetic theory of gases, चैप्टर 10: Oscillations and waves, चैप्टर 11: Electrostatics, चैप्टर 12: Current electricity भी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही इन चैप्टरों से भी सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। चैप्टर 13: Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, चैप्टर 14: Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, चैप्टर 15: Electromagnetic waves, चैप्टर 16: Optics, चैप्टर 17: Dual nature of matter and radiation, चैप्टर 18: Atoms and nuclei, चैप्टर 19: Electronic devices, चैप्टर 20: Experimental skills
NEET UG: बायोलॉजी के 10 चैप्टरों से पूछे जा सकते हैं


बायोलॉजी के कुल 10 चैप्टरों से सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं। जिसमें चैप्टर एक: Diversity in living world, चैप्टर दो: structural organisation in animals and plants, चैप्टर 3: cell structure and function, चैप्टर 4: plant physiology शामिल है। इसके साथ ही चैप्टर 5: human physiology, चैप्टर 6: reproduction, चैप्टर 7: genetics and evolution, चैप्टर 8: biology and human welfare, चैप्टर 9: biotechnology and its applications, चैप्टर 10: ecology and environment.

