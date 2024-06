Viral Video: UPSC दे रही बेटी को नहीं मिली एंट्री, मां की हालत खराब, पिता फूट-फूटकर रोए, लोगों ने कहा-गलत है

Heartbreaking video.💔🥲

Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9: 30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal of S.D. Adarsh… pic.twitter.com/2yZuZlSqMZ