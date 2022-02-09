Hijab Controversy: हिजाब नहीं किताब दो, मर्जी के कपड़े पहनने का बयान देकर फंसी प्रियंका, ट्विटर पर हो रहीं ट्रोल

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने हिजाब के समर्थन में बोलकर बैठे बिठाए विवाद मोल लिया है। ट्विटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। हिजाब नहीं किताब दो टिवटर पर ट्रोल कर रहा है। प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्टिटर पर लिखा था कि यह तय करना एक महिला का अधिकार है कि वह क्या पहनना चाहती है। यह अधिकार महिलाओं को भारतीय संविधान ने दिया है।
लखनऊ
Published: February 09, 2022 06:26:35 pm
प्रियंका की टिप्पणी पर बवाल
Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022
This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon
Really? Why do you not wear bikinis to your election rallies? What happens to your chic tailored pants and designer shirts when you campaign? Why do you shift to dowdy cotton sarees with granny blouses and tent like kurtas? There is a place and time for everything @priyankagandhi https://t.co/uJb3yS49HH— Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) February 9, 2022
हिजाब आपका अधिकार है तो आपका ये अधिकार वहां लागू होगा जहां आपका अधिकार क्षेत्र है.
स्कूल में क्या पहनना है, ये स्कूल का अधिकार क्षेत्र है और स्कूल में आपको स्कूल के ड्रेस कोड का अनुसरण करना ही होगा.
कट्टरपंथ को हवा मत दीजिए दीदी 🙏— Minakshi Shriyan (@Minakshishriyan) February 9, 2022
As expected Bikini type knowledge from U
In School School Uniform
In Police Police Uniform
In Army Air Force Navy their respective Uniform Period #Hijab #KarnatakaHijabRow #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/2YsaElwZmn— I am Modi 🕉️🇮🇳 (@nandiniidnani69) February 9, 2022
ओवैसी ने यूपी में दी हवा
You've right to wear bikini. You don't have right to wear bikini in a mosque or a school as fundamental rights are not absolute. They're subjected to public order and other issues.
Constitution gives right to wear Hijab. Same constitution empowers colleges to decide dress codes.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 9, 2022
अगली खबर
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें