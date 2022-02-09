scriptkarnataka hijab row priyanka Gandhi trolled on her statement on twitte | Hijab Controversy: हिजाब नहीं किताब दो, मर्जी के कपड़े पहनने का बयान देकर फंसी प्रियंका, ट्विटर पर हो रहीं ट्रोल | Patrika News

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने हिजाब के समर्थन में बोलकर बैठे बिठाए विवाद मोल लिया है। ट्विटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। हिजाब नहीं किताब दो टिवटर पर ट्रोल कर रहा है। प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्टिटर पर लिखा था कि यह तय करना एक महिला का अधिकार है कि वह क्या पहनना चाहती है। यह अधिकार महिलाओं को भारतीय संविधान ने दिया है।

Published: February 09, 2022 06:26:35 pm

Hijab Controversy: कर्नाटक से शुरू हुआ हिजाब का विवाद अब देशभर में फैल चुका है। देश के संविधान की दुहाई देकर इसके पक्ष-विपक्ष में बातें हो रही हैं। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने हिजाब के समर्थन में बोलकर बैठे बिठाए विवाद मोल लिया है। ट्विटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। हिजाब नहीं किताब दो टिवटर पर ट्रोल कर रहा है।
बोलीं प्रियंका- महिलाओं को अपनी मर्जी के कपड़े पहनने का हक

हिजाब विवाद पर कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी (Priyanka Gandhi) ने ट्वीट (Tweet) किया है. प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्विट किया कि महिलाओं को अपनी पंसद के कपड़े पहनने का पूरा हक है, चाहे वो बिकिनी हो, घूंघट हो या फिर जींस हो। प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा कि महिलाओं को प्रताडि़त करना बंद करें। यह तय करना एक महिला का अधिकार है कि वह क्या पहनना चाहती है। यह अधिकार महिलाओं को भारतीय संविधान ने दिया है।
प्रियंका की टिप्पणी पर बवाल
प्रियंका गांधी की टिप्पणी के बाद बवाल मचा हुआ है। शेफाली वैद्य नामक एक महिला ने प्रियंका को घेरते हुए कहा है कि प्रियंका गांधी अपनी चुनावी रैलियों में बिकनी पहनकर क्यों नहीं जा रही हैं। पैंट और शर्ट पहनकर भी उन्हें चुनाव प्रचार करने में क्या दिक्कत है। वे क्यों डिजायनर कॉटन साड़ी और फुल आस्तीन के ब्लाउज पहनकर आर्दश भारतीय नारी के रूप में खुद को पेश कर रही हैं।
ओवैसी ने यूपी में दी हवा
आल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहाद मुस्लिमीन प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी कर्नाटक के हिजाब विवाद को यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव में उठाया। ओवैसी ने संभल में सवाल किया-भाजपा सरकार हमारी बेटियों को हिजाब पहनकर पढ़ाई नहीं करने दे रही है, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी तीन तलाक कानून के साथ मुस्लिम महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने की बात करते हैं। क्या यही उनकी 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' अभियान की पिच है?
कैसे शुरू हुआ हिजाब विवाद?

कर्नाटक के उडुपी के एक सरकारी प्री-यूनिवर्सिटी कॉलेज की कक्षा में हिजाब पहनकर आई छात्राओं को कॉलेज परिसर से बाहर चले जाने को कहा गया। इसके बाद इस मुद्दे ने तूल पकड़ लिया। दक्षिणपंथी संगठनों की ओर से समर्थित युवा हिन्दू भगवा गमछा डालकर इस मामले में कूद पड़े हैं। भोपाल में मुस्लिम लड़कियों ने बुर्का पहनकर फुटबाल खेला।
