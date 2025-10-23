Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Numerology Secrets: Which Birth Numbers (1, 3, 5, or 9) Can Bring the Most Profit in Investment and Business?

Know which birth numbers make the most successful businessmen and investors.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Numerology Secrets (Image: AI)

Numerology Secrets: Did you know that the numbers in your birthday hold a deep secret to your business future? According to Numerology, people with certain birth numbers are born business maestros. They possess a remarkable combination of courage to take risks, leadership skills, and a sharp intellect, which leads to immense profits.

Let's find out which are the 4 miraculous birth numbers that lead the way in the world of investment and business:

Birth Number 1: Natural Leaders Who Make the Right Decisions

If your birth date is the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th, your birth number is 1. People with birth number 1 are blessed by the Sun, which grants them self-confidence and tremendous leadership abilities.

Mantra for Success: These individuals take the initiative in every task and have the capability to lead any project. Their decision-making power is exceptional, which often allows them to get ahead by making the right investments at the right time. They are not afraid to take risks, and this very quality makes them successful and visionary businessmen.

Birth Number 3: Marketing Masters Who Win the World with Their Words

Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th have a birth number of 3. This number is associated with Jupiter, the guru of the gods, which bestows knowledge, expansion, and excellent communication skills.

Mantra for Success: People with birth number 3 are a treasure trove of new and unique business ideas. They possess a remarkable sweetness and charm in their speech, which helps them instantly connect with customers and skillfully get their work done. These skills are crucial for marketing and dealing in business, propelling them to the heights of success.

Birth Number 5: Courageous and Independent Thinkers Who See Risk as Opportunity

If your birth date is the 5th, 14th, or 23rd, your birth number is 5. This number is influenced by the planet Mercury, which gives them a sharp intellect and business acumen.

Mantra for Success: People with birth number 5 are very courageous and independent thinkers by nature. They dislike working under pressure and create their own rules. Their greatest strength is their excellent decision-making ability, which keeps them moving rapidly in business. They readily embrace every change and give their business a new direction. They earn good profits in the stock market or in volatile businesses.

Birth Number 9: Fearless and Diligent, Who Overcome Every Challenge

Those born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th have a birth number of 9. This number is influenced by Mars, which gives them energy, courage, and passion for their work.

Mantra for Success: People with birth number 9 never shy away from challenges. They enjoy taking on risky projects and making bold investments, and surprisingly, they often earn good money even in such ventures. Their energy and dedication to work keep them constantly active in business, proving them to be long-distance runners.

Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and popular beliefs of numerology. Our aim is only to share knowledge; no scientific proof of the veracity of any statement is provided. Please use your discretion before making any major investment or decision.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 05:45 pm

