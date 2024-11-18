scriptAUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record | Latest News | Patrika News
AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

Babar has completed 4192 runs in international T20 cricket, surpassing former Indian captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli.

Nov 18, 2024

Patrika Desk

Babar Azam, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam has achieved a big feat in the third T20 match played against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Babar played a brilliant innings of 41 runs in 28 balls.
Babar has completed 4192 runs in international T20 cricket, surpassing former Indian captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli has scored 4188 runs in his international T20 career and has retired from this format.
Top run-scorers in international T20 cricket
4231 runs – Rohit Sharma (140.89 strike rate)
4192 runs – Babar Azam (129.27 strike rate)
4188 runs – Virat Kohli (137.04 strike rate)
3655 runs – Paul Stirling (134.87 strike rate)
3531 runs – Martin Guptill (135.70 strike rate)
3389 runs – Jos Buttler (147.02 strike rate)
3329 runs – Mohammad Rizwan (125.71 strike rate)
In international T20 cricket, former Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma has the most runs. Sharma has scored 4231 runs in 151 innings of 159 matches at an average of 31.34, including 5 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Babar has a chance to surpass Rohit in the next match.

