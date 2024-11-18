AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

Babar has completed 4192 runs in international T20 cricket, surpassing former Indian captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli has scored 4188 runs in his international T20 career and has retired from this format.

Top run-scorers in international T20 cricket

4231 runs – Rohit Sharma (140.89 strike rate)

4192 runs – Babar Azam (129.27 strike rate)

4188 runs – Virat Kohli (137.04 strike rate)

3655 runs – Paul Stirling (134.87 strike rate)

3531 runs – Martin Guptill (135.70 strike rate)

3389 runs – Jos Buttler (147.02 strike rate)

3329 runs – Mohammad Rizwan (125.71 strike rate)

In international T20 cricket, former Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma has the most runs. Sharma has scored 4231 runs in 151 innings of 159 matches at an average of 31.34, including 5 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Babar has a chance to surpass Rohit in the next match.