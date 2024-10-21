AUS vs PAK: Travis Head will not play ODI and T20 series against Pakistan; India becomes the reason, find out why

According to media reports, Head is going to become a father for the second time, so he wants to spend time with his family before the Test series against India starting from November 22. Head plays all three formats for Australia. As a result, out of 365 days in a year, he stays away from home for 330 days. During his one-year contract with Adelaide Strikers for the Big Bash League, Head had said, “I will take decisions keeping my family in mind in the future.”

Therefore, he will not play in this series against Pakistan. Pakistan and Australia will first play a one-day series. The first match of this series will be played on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The second match will be played on November 8 in Adelaide and the third match will be played on November 10 in Perth. After this, a T20 series will be played between the two countries. The first match of this series will be played on November 14 at the Gabba, the second T20 on November 16 in Sydney, and the third T20 on November 18 in Hobart.