Cricket News

Indian Cricket Fans Suffer a Major Blow, Suryakumar Yadav Out of Team Due to Injury

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Indian cricket team’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has been injured during the Buchi Babu Invitation tournament in Mumbai, and is now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:38 am

Patrika Desk

Suryakumar yadav Injury
India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy due to a hand injury. He suffered the injury while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitation tournament in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. According to media reports, the 33-year-old right-handed batsman has been kept at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for routine checks and has been advised to rest. The middle-order batsman did not bat in the second innings of the match against TNCA XI last week as he suffered an injury to his hand while fielding on the third day.
Suryakumar was looking to cement his place in the Test team by playing in the Duleep Trophy. The 33-year-old has not played first-class cricket for over a year, but he participated in the Buchi Babu tournament this month to prepare for the two-Test series against Bangladesh later this year. Suryakumar, who played a single Test against Australia earlier this year, has been included in the India C team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team’s first match is scheduled against India D, led by Shreyas Iyer, on September 5 in Anantapur, while India A and India B will face off on the same day at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

These Players Have Also Been Ruled Out of the First Round

Earlier, fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to illness, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was released from the India B team, but his replacement was not announced. Siraj and Malik have been replaced by Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav in the India B and C teams.

