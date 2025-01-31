IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

Although England won the previous match, Varun Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match. All eyes will be on him in the fourth match, especially from the English batsmen, who have fallen prey to him every 8th ball in this series. In the 3 matches of this series, Varun has bowled 12 overs and taken 10 wickets. This means he takes a wicket every 8th ball. He has conceded runs at an economy of approximately 7 and takes a wicket every 9 runs. The Englishmen will thus try to counter his spin. For Team India to secure a win, Varun will need to weave his spin magic in Pune as well.

Varun Chakravarthy has taken the most wickets in this series with 10, followed by Axar Patel with 5. Brydon Carse, Hardik Pandya, and Jofra Archer have also taken 5 wickets each in this series. However, other Indian spinners haven’t been as impactful. Washington Sundar has taken only one wicket in 2 matches, while Ravi Bishnoi has also managed only one wicket in 3 matches.

England for IND vs ENG T20 Series Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed.