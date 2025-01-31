scriptIND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried | IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried | Latest News | Patrika News
IND vs ENG 4th T20: This Indian bowler takes a wicket every 8 balls, England camp worried

IND vs ENG 4th T20: The fourth match of the five-match T20 series between India and England will be played today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs ENG 4th t20 Varun Chakravarthy
IND vs ENG 4th T20: India and England will lock horns in the fourth match of the five-match T20 series today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams have previously clashed at this venue, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious. England lost 3 out of their last 5 matches, while India lost only one in their last 5 matches. Having won the first two matches of this series, the Indian team holds a 2-1 lead and will aim to clinch the series in Pune. On the other hand, England, coming off a win in the last encounter, will look to avoid getting entangled in the web of Indian spinners.
Although England won the previous match, Varun Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match. All eyes will be on him in the fourth match, especially from the English batsmen, who have fallen prey to him every 8th ball in this series. In the 3 matches of this series, Varun has bowled 12 overs and taken 10 wickets. This means he takes a wicket every 8th ball. He has conceded runs at an economy of approximately 7 and takes a wicket every 9 runs. The Englishmen will thus try to counter his spin. For Team India to secure a win, Varun will need to weave his spin magic in Pune as well.
Varun Chakravarthy has taken the most wickets in this series with 10, followed by Axar Patel with 5. Brydon Carse, Hardik Pandya, and Jofra Archer have also taken 5 wickets each in this series. However, other Indian spinners haven’t been as impactful. Washington Sundar has taken only one wicket in 2 matches, while Ravi Bishnoi has also managed only one wicket in 3 matches.

England for IND vs ENG T20 Series

Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed.

India for IND vs ENG T20 Series

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

