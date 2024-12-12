Neelam Bhardwaj: Labourer’s Daughter Impresses with Double Century, Becomes a Star Overnight

Stormy Innings with 27 Fours and 2 Sixes Neelam is the third Indian batswoman to score a double century in a One-Day tournament. Smriti Mandhana and Shweta Sehrawat had achieved this feat earlier in domestic cricket. Neelam played an unbeaten innings of 202 runs in 137 balls, hitting 27 fours and 2 sixes. She is also a medium pacer and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Neelam, Born in Slums Neelam, born in the slums near Ramnagar Railway Station in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, had a childhood marred by economic hardship. Her father, Naresh Bhardwaj, was a daily wage labourer at a plywood factory. He died four years ago after losing his balance while carrying wood. Neelam’s childhood coach, Mohammad Israr Ansari, took her under his wing. He said, “Neelam came to me at the age of eight to learn cricket. When she was 11-12 years old, she made it to the under-19 team. That was a proud moment for me.”