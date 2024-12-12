scriptNeelam Bhardwaj: Labourer’s Daughter Impresses with Double Century, Becomes a Star Overnight | Neelam Bhardwaj: Labourer&#39;s Daughter Impresses with Double Century, Becomes a Star Overnight | Latest News | Patrika News
Neelam Bhardwaj: Labourer’s Daughter Impresses with Double Century, Becomes a Star Overnight

Who Is Neelam Bhardwaj: Born in the slums near Ramnagar Railway Station in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, Neelam’s childhood was spent in economic hardship. Today, she has made a name for herself in the cricket world.

Neelam Bhardwaj: Talent can overcome any difficulty and shine. 18-year-old Neelam Bhardwaj from Uttarakhand has made history by scoring a double century against Nagaland on Wednesday, becoming the youngest Indian woman cricketer to achieve this feat in One-Day cricket. Her innings helped Uttarakhand score a massive 371 runs in 50 overs. In response, the bowlers’ brilliant performance helped Uttarakhand bundle out Nagaland for 112 runs in 47 overs.

Stormy Innings with 27 Fours and 2 Sixes

Neelam is the third Indian batswoman to score a double century in a One-Day tournament. Smriti Mandhana and Shweta Sehrawat had achieved this feat earlier in domestic cricket. Neelam played an unbeaten innings of 202 runs in 137 balls, hitting 27 fours and 2 sixes. She is also a medium pacer and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Neelam, Born in Slums

Neelam, born in the slums near Ramnagar Railway Station in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, had a childhood marred by economic hardship. Her father, Naresh Bhardwaj, was a daily wage labourer at a plywood factory. He died four years ago after losing his balance while carrying wood. Neelam’s childhood coach, Mohammad Israr Ansari, took her under his wing. He said, “Neelam came to me at the age of eight to learn cricket. When she was 11-12 years old, she made it to the under-19 team. That was a proud moment for me.”

