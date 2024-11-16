scriptSanju Samson’s six injures female fan, she cries bitterly; Sanju apologises live during the match – watch the video | Sanju Samson&#39;s Sixer Injuries Female Fan, She Cries Bitterly, Sanju Apologizes Live During the Match, Watch Video | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Sanju Samson’s six injures female fan, she cries bitterly; Sanju apologises live during the match – watch the video

SA vs IND 4th T20i Highlights: Sanju Samson played an unbeaten 109-run innings in just 56 balls against South Africa in the 4th T20 match. He hit 6 fours and 9 sixes in his innings.

New DelhiNov 16, 2024 / 11:49 am

Patrika Desk

Sanju Samson wreaked havoc with his batting against South Africa in the last match of the four-match series. He played an unbeaten 109-run innings in just 56 balls. Sanju hit 6 fours and 9 sixes in his innings. However, one of his sixes injured a female fan sitting in the stands, who was seen crying bitterly. Sanju apologised to her live during the match. This video is going viral on social media.
In the viral video, it can be clearly seen that Sanju Samson hit a six and the ball hit a female fan’s face. The woman started crying bitterly as soon as the ball hit her. Sanju apologised to her as soon as he saw her. It can be easily estimated from the video that the ball hit the woman’s face at a very high speed. This video has been shared from Jio Cinema’s account.

Sanju’s Performance in the T20 Series Against South Africa

Sanju Samson has performed exceptionally well in the T20 international series against South Africa. He is the second-highest run-scorer for India after Tilak Verma. Sanju Samson scored a total of 216 runs in 4 innings. Although he couldn’t open his account in the second and third matches, Sanju has now become the first Indian batsman to score three centuries in T20 internationals.

