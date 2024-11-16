Sanju Samson’s six injures female fan, she cries bitterly; Sanju apologises live during the match – watch the video

In the viral video, it can be clearly seen that Sanju Samson hit a six and the ball hit a female fan’s face. The woman started crying bitterly as soon as the ball hit her. Sanju apologised to her as soon as he saw her. It can be easily estimated from the video that the ball hit the woman’s face at a very high speed. This video has been shared from Jio Cinema’s account.

Sanju's Performance in the T20 Series Against South Africa Sanju Samson has performed exceptionally well in the T20 international series against South Africa. He is the second-highest run-scorer for India after Tilak Verma. Sanju Samson scored a total of 216 runs in 4 innings. Although he couldn't open his account in the second and third matches, Sanju has now become the first Indian batsman to score three centuries in T20 internationals.