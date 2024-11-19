scriptSri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead | Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya de Silva to lead | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board selectors have announced the team for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Sri Lanka Squad Announce
Sri Lanka Squad Announce: The Sri Lanka Cricket Board selectors have announced a 17-member team for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test under the World Test Championship will be played on November 27 in Durban, and the second Test will be played on December 5 in Gqeberha. Dhananjaya De Silva has been given the command of this team. Meanwhile, considering the importance of this series, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Asitha Fernando have been rested for the third ODI against New Zealand.

Captain and 10 players have already reached South Africa

As part of the preparation for the series, 10 players from Sri Lanka, including captain Dhananjaya De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Prabhat Jayasuriya, reached South Africa last week for the pre-series camp. The team has made arrangements for training and practice in Durban before the match. The rest of the team members will leave for South Africa on November 22.

Sri Lanka Team for South Africa Tour

Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabhat Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

National News

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

in 3 hours

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

Education News

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

in 5 hours

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

43 minutes ago

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

14 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

15 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

13 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

14 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

14 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

15 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

Cricket News

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

in 4 hours

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

18 hours ago

Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

Cricket News

Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

20 hours ago

WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

Cricket News

WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

1 day ago

Trending Sports News

Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

क्रिकेट

Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

in 5 hours

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

क्रिकेट

Fear of Kohli grips Australia: Legend reveals Virat’s weaknesses to Kangaroo bowlers

in 4 hours

Jannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title, says didn’t sleep well for many nights after doping allegations

खेल

Jannik Sinner wins ATP Finals title, says didn’t sleep well for many nights after doping allegations

in 1 hour

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

क्रिकेट

AUS vs PAK: Babar Azam creates history, surpasses Virat Kohli to set this big record

18 hours ago

Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

क्रिकेट

Cricketer banned after being found guilty of cocaine use

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.