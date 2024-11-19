Sri Lanka announce cricket squad for Test series against South Africa, Dhananjaya De Silva to lead

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board selectors have announced the team for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

New Delhi•Nov 19, 2024 / 02:36 pm• Patrika Desk

Sri Lanka Squad Announce: The Sri Lanka Cricket Board selectors have announced a 17-member team for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test under the World Test Championship will be played on November 27 in Durban, and the second Test will be played on December 5 in Gqeberha. Dhananjaya De Silva has been given the command of this team. Meanwhile, considering the importance of this series, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Asitha Fernando have been rested for the third ODI against New Zealand.

Captain and 10 players have already reached South Africa As part of the preparation for the series, 10 players from Sri Lanka, including captain Dhananjaya De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Prabhat Jayasuriya, reached South Africa last week for the pre-series camp. The team has made arrangements for training and practice in Durban before the match. The rest of the team members will leave for South Africa on November 22. Sri Lanka Team for South Africa Tour Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabhat Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.