WTC 2025 Final Scenario: Bangladesh Routed, South Africa Leaps in the WTC Points Table

Bangladesh Collapsed for Just 106 Runs in the First Innings Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first, but South Africa’s fast bowlers and spinners performed well in favourable conditions, and Bangladesh was bowled out for just 106 runs. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each. Bangladesh’s spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan taking seven wickets together. However, Kyle Verreynne’s excellent century and Mulder’s 54 and Den Pietersen’s 32 runs helped South Africa take a strong lead of 202 runs.

Rabada Dominates In the third innings, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Rabada, dominated again, and Bangladesh was restricted to 112/6. Mehidy Hasan (97) showed strong resistance and took the score to 307 with the help of the lower order. Rabada ended the match with an impressive figure of 6/46, which is his best performance in Asia.