WTC 2025 Final Scenario: Bangladesh Routed, South Africa Leaps in the WTC Points Table

With this win, South Africa has improved its percentage of points and left New Zealand and England behind.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

South Africa has made a big leap in the World Test Championship points table, reaching the fourth position, after defeating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first Test match. With this win, South Africa has improved its percentage of points, reaching 47.62, and has left New Zealand and England behind. Bangladesh’s defeat has reduced its percentage of points to 30.56, and it is now at the seventh position, while India and Australia are still at the top two positions in the World Test Championship points table.

Bangladesh Collapsed for Just 106 Runs in the First Innings

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first, but South Africa’s fast bowlers and spinners performed well in favourable conditions, and Bangladesh was bowled out for just 106 runs. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each. Bangladesh’s spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan taking seven wickets together. However, Kyle Verreynne’s excellent century and Mulder’s 54 and Den Pietersen’s 32 runs helped South Africa take a strong lead of 202 runs.

Rabada Dominates

In the third innings, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Rabada, dominated again, and Bangladesh was restricted to 112/6. Mehidy Hasan (97) showed strong resistance and took the score to 307 with the help of the lower order. Rabada ended the match with an impressive figure of 6/46, which is his best performance in Asia.

Easily Reaching the Target of 106 Runs

Chasing a target of 106 runs, South Africa did not face much trouble, thanks to Tony de Zorzi (41) and Tristan Stubbs (30*), who helped the team win by 7 wickets. The second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played in Chattogram from October 29.

