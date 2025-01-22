script10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube | 10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

MP Board Paper Leak: All pre-board examination papers for classes 10th and 12th of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) were leaked on social media. Students received the papers on their mobile phones just hours before the examination. Read the full story here.

UjjainJan 22, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

MP Board Paper Leak

सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बच्चों को मोबाइल पर मिले 10वीं और 12वीं के सभी पेपर.

MP Board Paper Leak: Even before the pre-board examinations of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) could begin, question papers for classes 10 and 12 were leaked across social media platforms. This incident raises serious questions about the credibility of the examination process. The misuse of social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube, through numerous fake accounts sharing question papers and solutions, has undermined both students’ hard work and the fairness of the examination system.
District Education Officer Anand Sharma told Patrika that paper leaks are uncommon in pre-board exams as these are conducted at the school level, primarily to prepare students for the board exams. The pre-board papers are prepared by school teachers and handled within a limited scope. Their purpose is to assess student performance and provide opportunities for improvement. Any rumours of such incidents are usually based on misunderstandings or unverified information, possibly intended to unnecessarily worry students. Students are advised to ignore such rumours and focus on their studies; consistent and honest preparation is key to success.
The education officer, Anand Sharma, explained the system in MP: Each principal has a login ID through which they access the papers on the Vimarsh portal. After printing, the principal provides copies to photocopiers. The leak may have occurred at the photocopying shop. However, he added that whether or not a pre-board paper leaks is inconsequential, as the pre-board’s purpose is practice. Even if students study leaked papers, they will only pass if they write what they have studied, as there is no pass or fail criteria. Model papers are provided for practice. The pre-board’s sole purpose is to provide exam practice; there is no pass/fail provision.

The System in MP

The education officer, Anand Sharma, stated that access to the papers is granted through individual login IDs provided to each principal across the state. The papers are sent to their IDs on the Vimarsh portal. Principals then print them and give them to photocopiers. It is possible that the leak originated from the shop where the papers were photocopied. However, it’s also true that in pre-board exams, whether or not a paper leaks makes no difference, as the purpose is practice.
If students have studied leaked material, they will only pass if they write what they have studied, as there is no pass or fail. Model papers are now provided so students can practice. Even if they obtain and study a leaked paper, it will still help them. The purpose of pre-board exams is to provide exam practice; there is no pass/fail provision.

The Issue…

  • All class 10 and 12 pre-board papers were leaked on social media.
  • Some papers were leaked two days prior, others one day before the exam.
  • All papers were viral on social media platforms Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.
  • A student who took the exam stated that the paper was already available on Telegram and Instagram.
  • The English paper, scheduled for 11 am on Monday, was available on social media six hours before the exam.
  • The mathematics paper, scheduled for Tuesday, was leaked 21 hours in advance.

Biology Paper Leaked 2 Hours Before Exam, Maths Paper 21 Hours Before

—The class 12 Biology paper, scheduled for 21 January, was leaked on social media two hours before the exam. This paper was leaked on Telegram.
—The English paper, scheduled for 11 am on Monday, was available on social media six hours before the exam.

—The mathematics paper, scheduled for Tuesday, was leaked 21 hours before the exam.

Social Media Accounts Using Unofficial Names

Investigations revealed that the papers were shared on several social media accounts, including Munna bhai yt, Mp bord official, Sdlclasses, Mp bord secondryhighereducation, and others. Some sites also provided solved papers along with the question papers.

