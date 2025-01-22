10th-12th Pre-Board Exam Papers Leaked: Students Find Papers on Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube

District Education Officer Anand Sharma told Patrika that paper leaks are uncommon in pre-board exams as these are conducted at the school level, primarily to prepare students for the board exams. The pre-board papers are prepared by school teachers and handled within a limited scope. Their purpose is to assess student performance and provide opportunities for improvement. Any rumours of such incidents are usually based on misunderstandings or unverified information, possibly intended to unnecessarily worry students. Students are advised to ignore such rumours and focus on their studies; consistent and honest preparation is key to success.

The education officer, Anand Sharma, explained the system in MP: Each principal has a login ID through which they access the papers on the Vimarsh portal. After printing, the principal provides copies to photocopiers. The leak may have occurred at the photocopying shop. However, he added that whether or not a pre-board paper leaks is inconsequential, as the pre-board’s purpose is practice. Even if students study leaked papers, they will only pass if they write what they have studied, as there is no pass or fail criteria. Model papers are provided for practice. The pre-board’s sole purpose is to provide exam practice; there is no pass/fail provision.

The Issue… All class 10 and 12 pre-board papers were leaked on social media.

Some papers were leaked two days prior, others one day before the exam.

All papers were viral on social media platforms Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.

A student who took the exam stated that the paper was already available on Telegram and Instagram.

The English paper, scheduled for 11 am on Monday, was available on social media six hours before the exam.

The mathematics paper, scheduled for Tuesday, was leaked 21 hours in advance. Biology Paper Leaked 2 Hours Before Exam, Maths Paper 21 Hours Before —The class 12 Biology paper, scheduled for 21 January, was leaked on social media two hours before the exam. This paper was leaked on Telegram.