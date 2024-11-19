scriptAir Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon? | Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon? | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

Schools in four major cities near Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, have been closed.

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

School Closed in Noida

School Closed in Noida

School Closed: The situation is getting worse due to pollution across the country. Especially in Delhi and its surrounding cities, the situation is even more severe. Due to this bad air, schools in four major cities near Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, have been closed. Physical schools will remain closed, with classes shifting to online mode.

School Closed in Ghaziabad Due to Pollution

All schools in Ghaziabad will operate online until further notice.

School Closed in Noida Due to Pollution

In Noida, the situation is also bad due to pollution. The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district until November 23. This will include schools up to class 12.

School Closed in Faridabad Due to Pollution

Like Noida and Ghaziabad, schools in Faridabad have also been closed due to pollution. All schools in Faridabad will remain closed until November 23 due to air pollution.

School Closed in Gurugram Due to Pollution

Due to its proximity to Delhi, schools in Gurugram have also been closed. All schools in Gurugram will remain closed until further notice, and classes will be conducted online.

News / Education News / Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

National News

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

in 3 hours

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

Education News

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

in 5 hours

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

40 minutes ago

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

14 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

15 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

13 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

14 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

14 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: कन्नड़ सीट पर पति-पत्नी हैं आमने-सामने, रैली में शिवसेना प्रत्याशी संजना जाधव रोई, बताया सुसराल में कैसा होता था व्यवहार

15 hours ago

Latest Education News

Success story: Left London job to become IAS officer, brings water to village after 75 years

Education News

Success story: Left London job to become IAS officer, brings water to village after 75 years

in 3 hours

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply Today, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

Jobs

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply Today, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

4 days ago

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

Education News

Success Story: From Village to Becoming an IAS Officer at Just 22, Story of Sulochana Meena from Rajasthan

5 days ago

CG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone

Education News

CG Medical Student: Parents wrote an affidavit to the college management, saying – our children will not rag anyone

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.