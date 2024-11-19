Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

School Closed in Ghaziabad Due to Pollution All schools in Ghaziabad will operate online until further notice. School Closed in Noida Due to Pollution In Noida, the situation is also bad due to pollution. The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district until November 23. This will include schools up to class 12.

School Closed in Faridabad Due to Pollution Like Noida and Ghaziabad, schools in Faridabad have also been closed due to pollution. All schools in Faridabad will remain closed until November 23 due to air pollution.