Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Thousands of Posts Remain Vacant After Third Phase; Over 50,000 posts Expected in Fourth

BPSC Teacher Vacancy: Bihar government is preparing for a fourth phase of recruitment to fill vacant teaching positions.

PatnaJan 10, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC Teacher Vacancy: The Bihar government is continuously conducting examinations for the recruitment process of teachers and announcing the results. However, selecting qualified teachers remains a challenge for the government and the department. Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had released an advertisement for the recruitment of teachers for 87,774 posts under the third phase. However, only 66,608 teachers could be selected in this phase, leaving 21,166 posts vacant. Many of these selected teachers are already employed at the primary or secondary level.

BPSC Teacher Vacancy: Vacancy numbers may increase in the fourth phase

To fill the vacant posts of teachers, the government is now preparing for recruitment in the fourth phase. According to media reports, initial estimates suggest that more than 50,000 vacancies are likely to arise in the fourth phase. More than 21,000 posts are already vacant. The government will assess the district-wise vacancies and release vacancies for new teacher posts. Qualified teachers are not being found for science and language subjects at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Particularly in SC, ST, and differently-abled quotas, fewer qualified candidates are appearing and passing the examination.

BPSC Teacher: Subject-wise vacancies

Speaking of subject-wise seats, only 566 candidates were selected against 485 Botany posts. For Zoology, 625 candidates were successful against 777 posts. Only 441 were selected for 1,961 Physics posts. Out of 1,220 Mathematics vacancies, only 779 were successful. Finally, for Chemistry, only 273 candidates could be selected out of 3,742 posts.

BPSC also presented its side

According to BPSC Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma, “A large number of posts remained vacant due to a shortage of qualified teachers. The situation is particularly bad in science subjects. The highest number of vacancies remained in Chemistry, where only 273 candidates were successful despite the minimum qualifying marks.”

