Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Thousands of Posts Remain Vacant After Third Phase; Over 50,000 posts Expected in Fourth

BPSC Teacher Vacancy: Vacancy numbers may increase in the fourth phase To fill the vacant posts of teachers, the government is now preparing for recruitment in the fourth phase. According to media reports, initial estimates suggest that more than 50,000 vacancies are likely to arise in the fourth phase. More than 21,000 posts are already vacant. The government will assess the district-wise vacancies and release vacancies for new teacher posts. Qualified teachers are not being found for science and language subjects at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Particularly in SC, ST, and differently-abled quotas, fewer qualified candidates are appearing and passing the examination.

BPSC Teacher: Subject-wise vacancies Speaking of subject-wise seats, only 566 candidates were selected against 485 Botany posts. For Zoology, 625 candidates were successful against 777 posts. Only 441 were selected for 1,961 Physics posts. Out of 1,220 Mathematics vacancies, only 779 were successful. Finally, for Chemistry, only 273 candidates could be selected out of 3,742 posts.