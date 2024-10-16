scriptBPSC 70th 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission has again increased the number of seats, now recruitment will be For 2027 posts | BPSC 70th 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission has again increased the number of seats, now recruitment will be For 2027 posts | Latest News | Patrika News
BPSC 70th 2024: The seats for the 70th joint competitive examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission have been increased. Read the news for complete information –

Oct 16, 2024

The Bihar Public Service Commission has some important news for those who are going to take the 70th joint competitive examination. The Commission has increased the number of vacant posts to 2027. Earlier, the department had recruited for 1957 posts. Now, online applications will be accepted until November 4 for 2027 posts of Level 9 and 7 in 27 departments.
Regarding this new update, the BPSC has provided information. The Secretary-cum-Examination Controller of the Bihar Public Service Commission, Satya Prakash Sharma, said that online applications can be made by visiting the official website. The official website is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

When will the exam be held?

The 70th joint competitive examination of the BPSC (BPSC 70th Exam) is likely to be held on December 13-14. However, the Commission has not yet released the exam dates. It is expected that around 8 lakh candidates will participate in this exam.

Recruitment for these posts

It should be noted that according to the BPSC 70th notification, a total of 1957 posts were to be filled earlier. Now, the number of posts has been increased to 2027. These recruitments will be done for the posts of Sub-Divisional Officer/Senior Sub-Collector, Police Sub-Inspector, District Commandant, Superintendent, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Election Officer, Assistant Director, District Minority Welfare Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Employment Officer, Assistant Plan Officer, and Additional District Transport Officer.

