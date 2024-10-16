BPSC 70th 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission has again increased the number of seats, now recruitment will be For 2027 posts

Regarding this new update, the BPSC has provided information. The Secretary-cum-Examination Controller of the Bihar Public Service Commission, Satya Prakash Sharma, said that online applications can be made by visiting the official website. The official website is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in
When will the exam be held? The 70th joint competitive examination of the BPSC (BPSC 70th Exam) is likely to be held on December 13-14. However, the Commission has not yet released the exam dates. It is expected that around 8 lakh candidates will participate in this exam.
Recruitment for these posts It should be noted that according to the BPSC 70th notification, a total of 1957 posts were to be filled earlier. Now, the number of posts has been increased to 2027. These recruitments will be done for the posts of Sub-Divisional Officer/Senior Sub-Collector, Police Sub-Inspector, District Commandant, Superintendent, Deputy Registrar, Deputy Election Officer, Assistant Director, District Minority Welfare Officer, Sugarcane Officer, Employment Officer, Assistant Plan Officer, and Additional District Transport Officer.