Education News

BSEB Admit Card 2025: How to Download Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards, Latest Updates Here

BSEB Admit Card 2025: After downloading, verify the name and other details printed on the admit card. Carry a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

PatnaJan 08, 2025 / 04:16 pm

Patrika Desk

BSEB Admit Card 2025
BSEB Admit Card 2025: Big news for Bihar Board students! The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board examinations. Students appearing for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website: biharboardonlinebihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 2025 Exam Dates (Class 10th and 12th)

According to the schedule released by the Bihar Board, the class 12th board exams will be held from 1st February to 15th February 2025. The class 10th board exams will commence on 17th February and conclude on 25th February 2025. Remember, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card.

How to Download the BSEB Admit Card

  • First, visit the official website of the Bihar Board.
  • On the homepage, click on the link: ‘Download Admit Card for Class 10th/12th Exam 2024’.
  • A new page will open; enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details.
  • Click the submit button.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print your admit card.

Important Points to Remember on Exam Day

All candidates are advised to reach the examination centre 20-30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. This will allow sufficient time to verify admit cards etc. before the exam begins. Question papers will be distributed to all candidates 15 minutes before the start of the exam.

Essential Details Included in the Admit Card

The admit card will contain essential information such as the student’s name, roll number, examination centre, and exam timings. After downloading, verify the name and other details printed on the admit card. Carry a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Bihar Board Helpline Number

The window for downloading admit cards will close soon. Download your admit card as soon as possible. If any student faces difficulty downloading the admit card, they can contact the helpline number issued by BSEB: 0612-2232074.

