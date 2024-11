CG Police Admit Card : How to Download To download the admit card, first visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in . Click on the Admit Card option. Login with your ID and details. To download the admit card, first visit the official website. Click on the Admit Card option. Login with your ID and details.

The admit card will open on the screen. Now download the admit card. CG Police Admit Card: Total Vacancies Through this recruitment, a total of 5967 constable posts will be filled. PMT, PET, and DV will be held on 16 November in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon.