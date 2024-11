What is the Eligibility? To apply for this recruitment of HAL, candidates must have a 10th pass degree from a recognized board along with a 3-year diploma degree in a related field. Different diploma degrees are required for different posts.



Vacancy on these posts Through this recruitment, Diploma Technician (Mechanical), Diploma Technician (Mechanical FSR), Diploma Technician (Electrical), Diploma Technician (Electrical FSR), Diploma Technician (Electronics), Diploma Technician (Electronics FSR), Diploma Technician (Chemical), Operator (Electronic Mechanic), Operator (Fitter), Operator (Painter), Operator (Turner) posts will be recruited. A total of 57 posts will be recruited.