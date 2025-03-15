scriptHAL Recruitment 2025: MBBS with MS/DNB (Ortho) Needed | Latest News | Patrika News
HAL Recruitment 2025: MBBS with MS/DNB (Ortho) Needed

HAL Recruitment 2025: Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment must possess an MS/DNB (Ortho) along with an MBBS degree from a recognised university/institution.

Mar 15, 2025

Patrika Desk

hal recruitment 2025

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced recruitment for Visiting Consultant (Arthroscopy) positions. Interested candidates can visit HAL’s official website, hal-india.co.in, for application details. The last date to apply is 21 March 2025, leaving candidates with only a few days remaining. Interested candidates must complete the application process before the deadline. Applications must be submitted offline.

Jobs Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess an MBBS degree along with MS/DNB (Ortho) from a recognised university/institution. A fellowship in Arthroscopy is also required. Furthermore, a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field is mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s maximum age should not exceed 65 years. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

HAL Vacancy 2025: How to Apply

Candidates must fill out the application form in the prescribed format and attach self-attested copies of the necessary documents.

Place the application form in an envelope and clearly write “Application for Visiting Consultant (Arthroscopy) Position” on it.
The completed application form must be sent to the address given below by 21 March 2025.

Please note that applications sent via email will not be accepted.

Chief Manager (Human Resources), Industrial Health Centre, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Bangalore Complex), Suranjan Das Road (Near Old Airport), Bangalore-560017

