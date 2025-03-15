HAL Recruitment 2025: MBBS with MS/DNB (Ortho) Needed

Jobs Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess an MBBS degree along with MS/DNB (Ortho) from a recognised university/institution. A fellowship in Arthroscopy is also required. Furthermore, a minimum of 5 years of experience in the relevant field is mandatory. Regarding the age limit, the candidate’s maximum age should not exceed 65 years. For more information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

HAL Vacancy 2025: How to Apply Candidates must fill out the application form in the prescribed format and attach self-attested copies of the necessary documents. Place the application form in an envelope and clearly write “Application for Visiting Consultant (Arthroscopy) Position” on it.

The completed application form must be sent to the address given below by 21 March 2025. Please note that applications sent via email will not be accepted. Chief Manager (Human Resources), Industrial Health Centre, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Bangalore Complex), Suranjan Das Road (Near Old Airport), Bangalore-560017