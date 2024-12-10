Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

scriptInspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET | Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer&#39;s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET | Latest News | Patrika News
Success Story of Tribal Student: A student from Odisha has passed the NEET UG exam despite limited resources and poverty. Sanatana Pradhan would climb a hill for 3 hours every day because there was no internet service in his village.

Success Story of Tribal Student: Every year, lakhs of youth appear for the NEET UG exam. But only a few get success. While on the one hand, study materials, top-level coaching, and books are required for NEET UG, on the other hand, a tribal student has passed the exam despite the lack of these things. We are talking about 19-year-old Sanatana Pradhan, a tribal student from Odisha’s Kandhamal district.
Sanatana Pradhan is from a remote village called Tadimaha in Odisha. The youth in this village lack resources and have limited career opportunities. There is no internet facility in the village. But Sanatana was determined to create his path. His father, Kaneshwar Pradhan, is a small and poor farmer, and they could not afford coaching fees for their son.

Sanatana studied up to 10th standard in a government school in his village. After that, he went to Khallikot Junior College in Berhampur for his 12th-standard education. After completing his 12th standard, he returned to his village to prepare for NEET UG. He started self-study using borrowed books. The problem of books was solved, but the problem of internet connectivity remained. Sanatana would climb 3 km every day to a nearby hill to get internet connectivity, where he would study online and download study materials for a few hours.

The challenges were many, but the student never gave up. Through hard work and determination, he passed the NEET exam on his first attempt. By clearing the NEET entrance exam, he proved that with true effort and strong resolve, any obstacle can be overcome. Sanatan is currently studying at MKCG Medical College. After obtaining his degree, he hopes to treat people living in remote areas.

