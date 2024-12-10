Inspirational Success: Poor Farmer’s Son Climbed Hill for 3 Hours Daily to Access Internet and Prepare for NEET

Sanatana Pradhan is from a remote village called Tadimaha in Odisha. The youth in this village lack resources and have limited career opportunities. There is no internet facility in the village. But Sanatana was determined to create his path. His father, Kaneshwar Pradhan, is a small and poor farmer, and they could not afford coaching fees for their son.

Lack of Internet Facility in the Village Sanatana studied up to 10th standard in a government school in his village. After that, he went to Khallikot Junior College in Berhampur for his 12th-standard education. After completing his 12th standard, he returned to his village to prepare for NEET UG. He started self-study using borrowed books. The problem of books was solved, but the problem of internet connectivity remained. Sanatana would climb 3 km every day to a nearby hill to get internet connectivity, where he would study online and download study materials for a few hours.