ITBP Recruitment 2024: 12th Pass Can Get a Job in ITBP with a Salary of Over 90,000

Total Posts and Vacancies Through this recruitment, a total of 20 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill 7 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician), 3 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Radiographer), 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (OT Technician), and 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Physiotherapist). Apart from this, there will be recruitment for 1 post of Head Constable (Central Nasbandi Kakksh Assistant), 1 post of Constable (Chaprasi), 2 posts of Constable (Telephone Operator cum Receptionist), 3 posts of Constable (Dresser), and 1 post of Constable (Linen Keeper).

Eligibility Criteria To apply for these vacancies, candidates must have a 12th-pass degree from a recognized university or institution. Additionally, different posts require different diploma courses and experiences. Detailed information about all posts can be obtained through this notification.