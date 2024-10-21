scriptITBP Recruitment 2024: 12th Pass Can Get a Job in ITBP with a Salary of Over 90,000 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

ITBP Recruitment 2024: 12th Pass Can Get a Job in ITBP with a Salary of Over 90,000

ITBP Recruitment 2024 Online Apply: Through this recruitment, candidates will be selected for a total of 20 posts. This recruitment will fill 7 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician), 3 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Radiographer), 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (OT Technician), and 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Physiotherapist).

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 11:42 am

Patrika Desk

ITBP Recruitment 2024
A golden opportunity has come for 12th-pass youth to work in ITBP, i.e., the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force. ITBP has released vacancies for several posts in Group ‘C’. Candidates who want to apply for this post and have the necessary qualifications can apply online from October 28 to November 26 on the official website itbpolice.nic.in.

Total Posts and Vacancies

Through this recruitment, a total of 20 posts will be filled. This recruitment will fill 7 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Laboratory Technician), 3 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Radiographer), 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (OT Technician), and 1 post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Physiotherapist). Apart from this, there will be recruitment for 1 post of Head Constable (Central Nasbandi Kakksh Assistant), 1 post of Constable (Chaprasi), 2 posts of Constable (Telephone Operator cum Receptionist), 3 posts of Constable (Dresser), and 1 post of Constable (Linen Keeper).

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these vacancies, candidates must have a 12th-pass degree from a recognized university or institution. Additionally, different posts require different diploma courses and experiences. Detailed information about all posts can be obtained through this notification. ITBP Recruitment 2024

Selection Process

In this ITBP Group C recruitment, candidates will be selected after several phases of examination. Applicants will have to undergo a written examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, document verification, and other selection processes.

News / Education News / ITBP Recruitment 2024: 12th Pass Can Get a Job in ITBP with a Salary of Over 90,000

