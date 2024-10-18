RPSC RAS 2024: Last Date to Apply for RPSC RAS Recruitment Today, 733 Posts to be Filled

RPSC RAS 2024 Exam Pattern The RPSC RAS 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025. Talking about the pattern of this exam, the RAS Pre exam will have a total of 200 marks. Questions will be asked from General Knowledge and General Science. In the main exam, there will be three papers on General Studies and one paper each on General Hindi and General English. Each paper will be of 200 marks. The total marks for this exam will be 800.

RPSC RAS 2024: How to Apply To apply for this recruitment, go to the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. Click on the RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024 link on the website's page. Fill in the required information.

Upload the required documents on the website. After paying the application fee, click on the submit button.