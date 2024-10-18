RPSC RAS 2024: Last Date to Apply for RPSC RAS Recruitment Today, 733 Posts to be Filled

scriptRPSC RAS 2024: Last Date to Apply for RPSC RAS Recruitment Today, 733 Posts to be Filled | Latest News | Patrika News
The RPSC RAS exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the RPSC RAS recruitment exam must do so today, i.e., October 18, 2024, by midnight. This is the last date to apply. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment must do so quickly. Apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment started on September 19. A total of 733 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

RPSC RAS 2024 Exam Pattern

The RPSC RAS 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025. Talking about the pattern of this exam, the RAS Pre exam will have a total of 200 marks. Questions will be asked from General Knowledge and General Science. In the main exam, there will be three papers on General Studies and one paper each on General Hindi and General English. Each paper will be of 200 marks. The total marks for this exam will be 800.

RPSC RAS 2024: How to Apply

To apply for this recruitment, go to the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Click on the RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024 link on the website’s page.

Fill in the required information.
Upload the required documents on the website.

After paying the application fee, click on the submit button.

