SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: SSC has released the final answer key, check the result along with the marks

How to Check the Result Firstly, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Then, click on the link for the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key on the homepage

As soon as you do this, the result will be displayed on the screen

Download it for future reference SSC CHSL Final Answer Key The SSC has released the marks along with the final answer key of the CHSL Tier 1 exam. Candidates can now check their marks in each subject. Here, we would like to inform you that candidates can download their marks from the website until 6 November. After that, the answer key will be deactivated. The SSC has released the marks along with the final answer key of the CHSL Tier 1 exam. Candidates can now check their marks in each subject. Here, we would like to inform you that candidates can download their marks from the website until 6 November. After that, the answer key will be deactivated.

When was the exam held? The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam from 1 July to 11 July 2024. Lakhs of candidates had appeared in this exam. The answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary exam was released on 18 July. Now, the final answer key has been released.