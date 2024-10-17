scriptSSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: SSC has released the final answer key, check the result along with the marks | Latest News | Patrika News
SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: SSC has released the final answer key, check the result along with the marks

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the CHSL Tier 1 exam. Here, check the result-

Oct 17, 2024

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the CHSL Tier 1 exam. This is important news for the candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL recruitment exam. The candidates who took the exam can now check the final answer key on the official website. The official website address is, ssc.gov.in

How to Check the Result

  • Firstly, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
  • Then, click on the link for the SSC CHSL Final Answer Key on the homepage
  • As soon as you do this, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it for future reference

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key

The SSC has released the marks along with the final answer key of the CHSL Tier 1 exam. Candidates can now check their marks in each subject. Here, we would like to inform you that candidates can download their marks from the website until 6 November. After that, the answer key will be deactivated.

When was the exam held?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam from 1 July to 11 July 2024. Lakhs of candidates had appeared in this exam. The answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary exam was released on 18 July. Now, the final answer key has been released.

