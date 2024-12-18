Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

scriptWinter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States | Latest News | Patrika News
School Holiday 2024-25: Winter holidays have been announced for schools in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir so far.

Dec 18, 2024

Due to the severe cold, including cold waves and fog, prevalent in North India during the last week of December, several states have announced school holidays. Let’s look at the states that have declared school closures.
So far, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir have announced winter holidays for schools. Due to rising pollution, schools up to class 5 in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been closed. Greater Noida schools for classes above 5th will operate in hybrid mode, except for classes 10th and 12th.

Winter Holiday Announcements

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh schools will have winter break from 31 December 2024 to 4 January 2025. With 5th December being a Sunday, schools will resume on 6 January 2025.

Punjab

Punjab schools will have winter break from 24 December 2024 to 31 December 2024. Schools will resume on 1 January 2025.

Chhattisgarh

Government schools in Chhattisgarh will have a 6-day holiday from 23 to 28 December. 29 December is a Sunday. Kendriya Vidyalayas in Raipur division will be closed from 24 December to 2 January.

Jammu & Kashmir

Schools up to class 5 in Jammu & Kashmir will be closed from 10 December 2024 to 28 February 2025. Schools from classes 6 to 12 will be closed from 16 December 2024 to 28 February 2025.

States Yet to Announce Holidays

Delhi government schools have not yet announced holidays. However, it is expected that winter holidays might be from the first week of January until the 15th. Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar have not officially announced school holidays yet.

