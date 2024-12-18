Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

So far, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir have announced winter holidays for schools. Due to rising pollution, schools up to class 5 in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been closed. Greater Noida schools for classes above 5th will operate in hybrid mode, except for classes 10th and 12th.

Winter Holiday Announcements Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh schools will have winter break from 31 December 2024 to 4 January 2025. With 5th December being a Sunday, schools will resume on 6 January 2025. Punjab Punjab schools will have winter break from 24 December 2024 to 31 December 2024. Schools will resume on 1 January 2025.

Chhattisgarh Government schools in Chhattisgarh will have a 6-day holiday from 23 to 28 December. 29 December is a Sunday. Kendriya Vidyalayas in Raipur division will be closed from 24 December to 2 January.

Jammu & Kashmir Schools up to class 5 in Jammu & Kashmir will be closed from 10 December 2024 to 28 February 2025. Schools from classes 6 to 12 will be closed from 16 December 2024 to 28 February 2025.