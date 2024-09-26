Gorakhpur News: BJP MP makes a big statement on Agniveer, makes a big demand for the youth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's dream project, the first military school in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 7.

On September 7, MP Ravi Kishan took stock of the preparations for the proposed inauguration ceremony of the first military school in eastern Uttar Pradesh. During this, he discussed the program with the school principal and inquired about the seating arrangements for the guests. At this time, the MP demanded that every youth in the country should be given compulsory military training for two years. This will not only instill discipline in them but also awaken patriotism. They will stay away from drug addiction.

The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will inaugurate the military school on September 7. The Governor, Anandi Ben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the inauguration ceremony. After inspecting the school, MP Ravi Kishan said that students from different districts studying in the military school will become officers in the army and protect the country’s borders. The military school will become a pride of eastern Uttar Pradesh, contributing to the physical and mental development of the youth.