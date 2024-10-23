Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

The government’s main focus is to educate young people about cyber security. A cyber security awareness campaign is being launched in all offices, schools, and public service centres across the state. The government is focusing on educating young people about cybersecurity because they are the most vulnerable to cybercrime in today’s digital world.

Especially in cases of gaming apps, dating apps, identity theft, and social media fraud, young people are being targeted the most. In this situation, the government is taking special care to educate young people about cyber security.

Important Tips Do not share your UPI PIN with anyone.

Do not click on unknown links for net banking.

Avoid banking transactions while using public Wi-Fi.

Do not accept friend requests from unknown people on social media without verification.

Download gaming and other apps only from official stores. A Special Handbook will be Distributed During the cyber security awareness month, a special handbook will be distributed, which will inform people about how to avoid cybercrime, including UPI fraud, net banking fraud, credit card fraud, identity theft, e-commerce fraud, and social media fraud.

SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover said that this campaign is being run across the state to educate every citizen about cyber security and empower them to avoid cybercrime.