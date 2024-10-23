scriptGorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

The government has launched a cyber security awareness campaign in all offices, schools, and public service centers across the state, focusing on educating youth about cyber security. In today’s digital world, young people are the most vulnerable to cybercrime.

GorakhpurOct 23, 2024 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

Gorakhpur is taking a significant step to protect the common people from increasing cybercrime. The Yogi government is launching a new initiative to provide a special handbook to the public, which will inform them about all the precautions they can take to avoid cybercrime.
The government’s main focus is to educate young people about cyber security. A cyber security awareness campaign is being launched in all offices, schools, and public service centres across the state. The government is focusing on educating young people about cybersecurity because they are the most vulnerable to cybercrime in today’s digital world.
Especially in cases of gaming apps, dating apps, identity theft, and social media fraud, young people are being targeted the most. In this situation, the government is taking special care to educate young people about cyber security.

Cyber Security Awareness is the Main Goal

The government has launched a cyber security awareness campaign in all offices, schools, and public service centres across the state, focusing on educating youth about cyber security. In today’s digital world, young people are the most vulnerable to cybercrime.

Important Tips

  • Do not share your UPI PIN with anyone.
  • Do not click on unknown links for net banking.
  • Avoid banking transactions while using public Wi-Fi.
  • Do not accept friend requests from unknown people on social media without verification.
  • Download gaming and other apps only from official stores.

A Special Handbook will be Distributed

During the cyber security awareness month, a special handbook will be distributed, which will inform people about how to avoid cybercrime, including UPI fraud, net banking fraud, credit card fraud, identity theft, e-commerce fraud, and social media fraud.

Youth are the Main Focus

The government is focusing on educating young people about cybersecurity because they are the most vulnerable to cybercrime in today’s digital world. Especially in cases of gaming apps, dating apps, identity theft, and social media fraud, young people are being targeted the most. The government wants young people to be aware of cyber security and educate their families and society about it.

Some Important Tips to Avoid Cybercrime

Some important tips to avoid cybercrime include not sharing your UPI PIN with anyone, not clicking on unknown links for net banking, avoiding banking transactions while using public Wi-Fi, not accepting friend requests from unknown people on social media without verification, and downloading gaming and other apps only from official stores.
SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover said that this campaign is being run across the state to educate every citizen about cyber security and empower them to avoid cybercrime.

News / UP News / Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

Political

BJP’s Big Statement on Rebellion; Sharp Counterattack on Congress

in 4 hours

Air Pollution: Delhi’s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad

National News

Air Pollution: Delhi’s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad

in 4 hours

Accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured

National News

Accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, 3 killed, 45 injured

in 4 hours

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

Education News

Alert! Job Offer Letter can also be Fake, Identify it before getting trapped in a bad way

in 5 hours

Latest UP News

Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

UP News

Gorakhpur News: Government to take significant steps to curb cybercrime

in 5 hours

Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

UP News

Diwali gift to over one lakh employees

14 hours ago

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

UP News

Lucknow Air Pollution: After NCR, Lucknow on High Alert for Air Pollution

2 days ago

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

UP News

Prayagraj Rape Case: Police shoot rapist-murderer after he fires while fleeing

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.