Be cautious of adulterated milk and sweets on Diwali: How to identify adulterated products

Harms of Adulterated Milk Adulterated milk typically contains a mixture of water, sago, and various chemicals. This can lead to the following problems: Nutritional Deficiency: Adulterated milk lacks essential nutrients, which can deprive the body of necessary energy and elements.

Stomach Problems: Consuming adulterated milk can lead to diarrhoea, gas, and other digestive issues. The chemicals used in adulteration can also cause infections in the stomach. Asthma and Allergies: The chemicals used in adulteration can cause allergies and asthma in the body.

Adulteration of Sweets Diwali sweets like barfi, laddu, and jalebi can also be adulterated. Consuming these sweets can lead to the following harm: Health Risks: Adulterated sweets contain harmful chemicals, such as colours, essence, and preservatives, which can pose serious health risks.

Risk of Diabetes and Obesity: The high sugar content and harmful ingredients in adulterated sweets can increase blood sugar levels, leading to diabetes and obesity. Digestive Problems: Adulterated sweets can affect the digestive system, leading to acidity, stomach pain, and gas.

How to Identify Adulterated Products : It is essential to identify adulterated milk and sweets. To do this, keep the following points in mind: Smell and Color: Adulterated milk and sweets have an unusual smell and colour. Identify fresh milk by its natural smell and white colour.

Certification: Always choose products with certification while purchasing. Local Products: Buy from local vendors where you can ensure freshness.