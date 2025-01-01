Problems Exacerbated by Vitamin B12 Deficiency Vitamin B12 deficiency (Curd is good for B12 Deficiency) can lead to anaemia, causing paleness, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and shortness of breath. Vitamin B12 deficiency is more commonly seen in vegetarians. If you are deficient, consuming boiled eggs can be beneficial. Vitamin B12 deficiency (Curd is good for B12 Deficiency) can lead to anaemia, causing paleness, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and shortness of breath. Vitamin B12 deficiency is more commonly seen in vegetarians. If you are deficient, consuming boiled eggs can be beneficial.

Vegetarians Can Supplement Vitamin B12 Deficiency with Yogurt According to experts, yoghurt (Curd good for B12 Deficiency) not only strengthens the digestive system but also boosts immunity. The Vitamin B12 present in it is extremely beneficial for the brain, nerves, and red blood cells. However, yoghurt should be consumed cautiously in winter to reap its benefits without any harm.

Consuming Jaggery with Yogurt in Winter Consuming yoghurt (Curd good for B12 Deficiency) in winter is considered harmful. However, consuming yoghurt and jaggery together in winter can be beneficial. This combination helps address Vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies. Besides jaggery, adding crushed paneer, almonds, and walnuts to yoghurt can also help supplement Vitamin B12.

Other Foods that Supplement Vitamin B12 Deficiency Vegetarians wanting to supplement Vitamin B12 deficiency can consume fortified cereals, beetroot, mushrooms, pure cow's milk, green leafy vegetables, and soya milk. Causes of Vitamin B12 Deficiency Vitamin B-12 deficiency usually arises from dietary insufficiency and impaired absorption. Additionally, pernicious anaemia, excessive alcohol consumption, or certain medications can also cause this deficiency.

Daily Recommended Intake of Vitamin B12 The National Health Organisation recommends a daily intake of 2.4 micrograms of Vitamin B12 for children and adults aged 14 and above. This increases to 2.6 micrograms for pregnant women and 2.8 micrograms for breastfeeding women.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor for any medical advice.