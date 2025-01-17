Dates: A Natural Remedy for Healthy Weight Gain

Dates for weight gain: The Importance of a Healthy Weight Before considering weight gain with Dates for weight gain, it’s crucial to understand the ideal weight range for a fit body. According to weight charts, if you are 5 feet 2 inches tall, your weight should be between 49 and 63 kilograms. For someone 5 feet 6 inches tall, the ideal weight is 53 to 67 kilograms. If you are 5 feet 8 inches tall, your weight should ideally be between 56 and 71 kilograms.

5 feet 2 inches: 49-63 kilograms

49-63 kilograms 5 feet 6 inches: 53-67 kilograms

53-67 kilograms 5 feet 8 inches: 56-71 kilograms If your weight exceeds this range, you should aim to lose weight. However, if your weight is below this range, you should focus on weight gain, and dates can be very helpful in this regard. If your weight exceeds this range, you should aim to lose weight. However, if your weight is below this range, you should focus on weight gain, and dates can be very helpful in this regard.

Dates for weight gain: A Treasure Trove of Nutrition Benefits of dates in weight gain Regarding the benefits of consuming dates, they contain numerous beneficial elements. Dates are rich in vitamins A, C, E, B2, protein, and thiamine. They are also abundant in various minerals. Regarding the benefits of consuming dates, they contain numerous beneficial elements. Dates are rich in vitamins A, C, E, B2, protein, and thiamine. They are also abundant in various minerals.

Nutrients Present in Dates: Vitamins: Vitamins A, C, E, and B2. Protein and Thiamine: Provide strength to the body. Minerals: Iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Energy Source: Dates are an excellent source of energy, essential for weight gain. Read this too: Their consumption offers significant health benefits. Dates are also an excellent source of energy. Including them in your diet with milk enhances their benefits. Therefore, consuming dates can be effective in weight gain.Read this too: Sara Ali Khan’s Weight Loss Journey: From 96 kg to Fitness Icon