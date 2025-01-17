scriptDates: A Natural Remedy for Healthy Weight Gain | Latest News | Patrika News
Dates: A Natural Remedy for Healthy Weight Gain

Dates for Healthy Weight Gain: If you’re looking to gain weight healthily and achieve a desirable body weight, consider adding dates to your diet.

New DelhiJan 17, 2025 / 12:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Dates for weight gain: If you are underweight and have tried various weight gain remedies without success, incorporate the superfoods mentioned in this article into your weight gain strategy. Today, we will explain how dates provide your body with essential nutrients, helping you achieve a healthy weight and physique.

Dates for weight gain: The Importance of a Healthy Weight

Before considering weight gain with Dates for weight gain, it’s crucial to understand the ideal weight range for a fit body. According to weight charts, if you are 5 feet 2 inches tall, your weight should be between 49 and 63 kilograms. For someone 5 feet 6 inches tall, the ideal weight is 53 to 67 kilograms. If you are 5 feet 8 inches tall, your weight should ideally be between 56 and 71 kilograms.
  • 5 feet 2 inches: 49-63 kilograms
  • 5 feet 6 inches: 53-67 kilograms
  • 5 feet 8 inches: 56-71 kilograms
If your weight exceeds this range, you should aim to lose weight. However, if your weight is below this range, you should focus on weight gain, and dates can be very helpful in this regard.

Dates for weight gain: A Treasure Trove of Nutrition

Regarding the benefits of consuming dates, they contain numerous beneficial elements. Dates are rich in vitamins A, C, E, B2, protein, and thiamine. They are also abundant in various minerals.
Their consumption offers significant health benefits. Dates are also an excellent source of energy. Including them in your diet with milk enhances their benefits. Therefore, consuming dates can be effective in weight gain.

Nutrients Present in Dates:

  1. Vitamins: Vitamins A, C, E, and B2.
  2. Protein and Thiamine: Provide strength to the body.
  3. Minerals: Iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
  4. Energy Source: Dates are an excellent source of energy, essential for weight gain.
Read this too: Sara Ali Khan’s Weight Loss Journey: From 96 kg to Fitness Icon

How to Include Dates in Your Diet?

  1. Dates with Milk: Mix dates in a glass of warm milk before bed. This is a highly effective way to gain weight.
  2. Dates and Dry Fruits: Eat dates with almonds, cashews, and walnuts. This is both delicious and nutritious.
  3. Smoothie: Make a smoothie with dates and bananas. This high-calorie drink is effective for weight gain.
Disclaimer: This content and the advice given herein provide general information only. It does not substitute for qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. patrika.com does not assume any responsibility for this information.

