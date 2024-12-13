Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: 8 Things to Do After Running

Heart Attack According to family members, he suffered a heart attack. Dr. Kudalkar, a resident of Bogmalo, is survived by his wife and 8-year-old son. His father, Dr. Gyaneshwar Kudalkar, said that he was very fit and had won several medals in running and cycling competitions.

He said that after returning from the marathon, he lay down on the bed around 12:30 pm. He vomited, drank some water, and then lay down again. As we are all doctors in the family, we tried to give him CPR, but he did not respond.

Medical Staff Had Declared Him Fit His running partner, Jitendra Dhyanai, said that he had complained of acidity after the marathon. The medical staff present at the spot had declared him fit after checking him.

Unfortunate loss of a runner and fitness enthusiast after taking part in marathon First of all, our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and acquaintances of Dr Mithun Kudalkar, a dentist from Goa, who unfortunately passed away after taking part in 20 mile (32 Km) Goa River… pic.twitter.com/Tmzc1dLazn — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) December 10, 2024 8 Things to Keep in Mind After Running a Marathon Running a marathon is a great achievement, but after the run, the body needs proper care. Wrong habits can affect your hard work. Here are 8 important things to keep in mind after running a marathon. Running a marathon is a great achievement, but after the run, the body needs proper care. Wrong habits can affect your hard work. Here are 8 important things to keep in mind after running a marathon.

Cool Down Immediately stopping after the run can be harmful to the body. After the marathon, walk slowly and do some light stretching exercises. This improves blood circulation and reduces muscle pain. Drink Water and Electrolytes

During the marathon, the body loses a lot of water through sweating, which can lead to dehydration. Drink water or electrolyte-rich drinks immediately after the run. Coconut water or sports drinks are good options.

Eat Protein and Carbohydrate-Rich Food After the run, the body needs a balanced diet to repair and replenish energy. Eat protein and carbohydrate-rich foods like lentils, eggs, oats, and bananas. Rest and Sleep Properly

After the marathon, the body needs proper rest. Get enough sleep, so that the body and mind can recover. Get a Massage After the marathon, get a light massage to improve blood circulation and reduce muscle stiffness.

Take Care of Injuries If you have any injuries during the run, seek medical attention immediately. Ignoring injuries can lead to long-term problems. Don’t Rush into the Next Run After the marathon, give your body time to recover. Wait for at least a week before the next run or heavy exercise.

Running a marathon is not just a test of endurance, but also a challenge for the body and mind. With proper care, you can not only recover better but also become stronger for the next run.