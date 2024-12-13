scriptDoctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: 8 Things to Do After Running | Latest News | Patrika News
Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: 8 Things to Do After Running

Doctor dies after marathon: A 39-year-old dentist, Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, died after completing a 32.2 km marathon in Goa.

Dec 13, 2024

Patrika Desk

Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM marathon in goa 8 things to keep in mind after a race

Doctor Dies After Running 32 KM Marathon: Goa. A 39-year-old dentist, Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, died suddenly after completing a 32.2 km marathon in Goa. After running, he complained of shoulder and stomach pain and was declared dead at the hospital.

Heart Attack

According to family members, he suffered a heart attack. Dr. Kudalkar, a resident of Bogmalo, is survived by his wife and 8-year-old son. His father, Dr. Gyaneshwar Kudalkar, said that he was very fit and had won several medals in running and cycling competitions.
He said that after returning from the marathon, he lay down on the bed around 12:30 pm. He vomited, drank some water, and then lay down again. As we are all doctors in the family, we tried to give him CPR, but he did not respond.

Medical Staff Had Declared Him Fit

His running partner, Jitendra Dhyanai, said that he had complained of acidity after the marathon. The medical staff present at the spot had declared him fit after checking him.

8 Things to Keep in Mind After Running a Marathon

Running a marathon is a great achievement, but after the run, the body needs proper care. Wrong habits can affect your hard work. Here are 8 important things to keep in mind after running a marathon.
Cool Down

Immediately stopping after the run can be harmful to the body. After the marathon, walk slowly and do some light stretching exercises. This improves blood circulation and reduces muscle pain.

Drink Water and Electrolytes
During the marathon, the body loses a lot of water through sweating, which can lead to dehydration. Drink water or electrolyte-rich drinks immediately after the run. Coconut water or sports drinks are good options.
Eat Protein and Carbohydrate-Rich Food

After the run, the body needs a balanced diet to repair and replenish energy. Eat protein and carbohydrate-rich foods like lentils, eggs, oats, and bananas.

Rest and Sleep Properly
After the marathon, the body needs proper rest. Get enough sleep, so that the body and mind can recover.

Get a Massage

After the marathon, get a light massage to improve blood circulation and reduce muscle stiffness.
Take Care of Injuries

If you have any injuries during the run, seek medical attention immediately. Ignoring injuries can lead to long-term problems.

Don’t Rush into the Next Run

After the marathon, give your body time to recover. Wait for at least a week before the next run or heavy exercise.
Running a marathon is not just a test of endurance, but also a challenge for the body and mind. With proper care, you can not only recover better but also become stronger for the next run.

