Health

Heart Health: Protecting Your Heart During Cold Weather

Heart attack in winters: If you have a heart condition, you must take extra care of your heart during winter.

Jan 02, 2025

Patrika Desk

Heart attack in winter: The risk of a heart attack increases significantly during winter due to factors such as less sleep, inadequate water intake, overeating, and unhealthy habits. Maintaining body warmth becomes crucial during the cold months. Therefore, paying attention to the right temperature is considered essential. Regardless of the season, maintaining a healthy diet is vital. Reducing physical activity in winter negatively impacts health. Let’s explore how to protect your heart during winter.

Tips for Heart Care in Winter: Heart attack in winters

Regular Blood Pressure Checks: Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential during winter. This allows for the timely detection of heart-related problems. Reduced physical activity and unhealthy diets during winter can cause blood pressure fluctuations, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Wear Warm Clothes: Wearing warm jackets, hats, shoes, and gloves is essential to keep your body warm in winter. Such clothing helps retain body heat, reducing the risk of infection. It also reduces the risk of heart problems.
Stay Hydrated: The sensation of thirst is reduced in winter. It is crucial to drink water regularly to stay hydrated. Hydration is vital for heart health as it helps maintain blood volume and viscosity, ensuring smooth heart pumping and overall heart health.

Heart Patients Should Be Extra Cautious During This Time

Heart patients should be particularly vigilant between 6 am and 10 am. Maintaining a proper diet is crucial. In winter, blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow. This puts extra strain on the heart. The heart muscle experiences oxygen deficiency, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Higher Risk of Heart Attack in the Morning

The risk of a heart attack is higher in the morning. Several scientific reasons explain this. When we wake up, cortisol levels increase. Also known as the ‘stress hormone’, it raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field for any medication, treatment, or prescription.

