Heart Health: Protecting Your Heart During Cold Weather

Tips for Heart Care in Winter: Heart attack in winters Regular Blood Pressure Checks: Regular blood pressure monitoring is essential during winter. This allows for the timely detection of heart-related problems. Reduced physical activity and unhealthy diets during winter can cause blood pressure fluctuations, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Wear Warm Clothes: Wearing warm jackets, hats, shoes, and gloves is essential to keep your body warm in winter. Such clothing helps retain body heat, reducing the risk of infection. It also reduces the risk of heart problems.

Stay Hydrated: The sensation of thirst is reduced in winter. It is crucial to drink water regularly to stay hydrated. Hydration is vital for heart health as it helps maintain blood volume and viscosity, ensuring smooth heart pumping and overall heart health.

Heart Patients Should Be Extra Cautious During This Time Heart patients should be particularly vigilant between 6 am and 10 am. Maintaining a proper diet is crucial. In winter, blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow. This puts extra strain on the heart. The heart muscle experiences oxygen deficiency, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Higher Risk of Heart Attack in the Morning The risk of a heart attack is higher in the morning. Several scientific reasons explain this. When we wake up, cortisol levels increase. Also known as the ‘stress hormone’, it raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field for any medication, treatment, or prescription.