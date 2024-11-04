15-year-old boy’s stomach had 56 objects, including batteries, blades, and nails, doctors are also shocked

The father of the boy, a resident of Hathras, and the medical representative, Sanchit Sharma, shared the information about the incident, saying that after removing these objects, their only son Aditya Sharma died. Aditya was a 9th-grade student, and his death has brought immense sorrow to the family. They told that Aditya died a day after the surgery at Safdarjung Hospital.

Treatment continued in Jaipur Sanchit Sharma said that Aditya underwent multiple medical tests in various hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, and Delhi, which confirmed the presence of 56 objects in his stomach. Talking about how the problem was detected, the family said that Aditya was initially taken to a local hospital in Hathras with complaints of stomach pain and difficulty breathing. After medical advice, he was taken to a hospital in Jaipur, where he was treated for a short time and then discharged. However, his symptoms reappeared.

Surgery was first done in Jaipur From Jaipur, the family took Aditya to a hospital in Aligarh, where surgery was performed to reduce his breathing difficulties. The family said that on October 26, an ultrasound scan revealed the presence of around 19 objects in Aditya’s body, after which the doctors referred him to a more advanced facility in Noida. In Noida, another scan revealed 56 metal pieces, and he was then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where the surgery took place on October 27, according to the family.