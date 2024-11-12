scriptA youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

A youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family

Delhi Metro: A youth in Delhi has given his life by jumping from the metro station. The incident is from Mayur Vihar Phase One. A young man jumped from the platform and committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Raw.

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 05:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Metro: A youth in Delhi commits suicide by jumping from the metro station. The incident is from Mayur Vihar Phase One. A young man jumped from the platform and committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Raw. The police said that the incident took place around 11 am. The police said that as soon as they received the information, they immediately sent a team to the spot. The injured youth was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Family members were informed

No suicide note was found at the scene. The police informed the deceased’s family about Abhishek Raw’s death, after which chaos broke out in the family. However, it is not yet known why Abhishek Raw took this step. The police are questioning the family members about this.

DMRC appeals to passengers to remain calm

The Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed the incident and has also appealed to passengers to remain calm. Incidents of suicide are constantly coming to the fore on the Delhi Metro. Almost every month, a case of suicide comes to the fore. In September, a person had jumped in front of the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. Later, in October, a retired employee of the National Science Center committed suicide at the Tagore Garden station.

News / National News / A youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

in 4 hours

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

National News

Collector Bro Suspended: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Suspends IAS Officer for Creating WhatsApp Group with Communal Name

1 hour ago

“Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” Celebrations in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Lead Foot March in Honor of Lord Birsa Munda

newsupdate

“Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” Celebrations in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Lead Foot March in Honor of Lord Birsa Munda

in 4 hours

Rare Flower: It Blooms Once in 50 Years, Bringing Famine

National News

Rare Flower: It Blooms Once in 50 Years, Bringing Famine

22 minutes ago

Latest National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

National News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan’s Premium Train: Where does Pakistan’s Best Premium Train stand in comparison to India’s Vande Bharat?

in 4 hours

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

National News

Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

in 2 hours

DRI action at Chennai Airport, smuggling of gold worth so many crores, 25 passengers arrested

National News

DRI action at Chennai Airport, smuggling of gold worth so many crores, 25 passengers arrested

in 1 hour

‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’

National News

‘Pakistan’s Statement on Bhagat Singh is Shameful, Apologize to India’

in 47 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.