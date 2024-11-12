A youth committed suicide by jumping from Mayur Vihar metro station in Delhi, chaos in the family

Family members were informed No suicide note was found at the scene. The police informed the deceased’s family about Abhishek Raw’s death, after which chaos broke out in the family. However, it is not yet known why Abhishek Raw took this step. The police are questioning the family members about this.

DMRC appeals to passengers to remain calm The Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed the incident and has also appealed to passengers to remain calm. Incidents of suicide are constantly coming to the fore on the Delhi Metro. Almost every month, a case of suicide comes to the fore. In September, a person had jumped in front of the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. Later, in October, a retired employee of the National Science Center committed suicide at the Tagore Garden station.